Iggy Azalea Sizzles In Tight Orange Dress As She Hangs Out With Lisa Vanderpump At ‘World Dog Day’ Party

Iggy Azalea was a gorgeous sight to see while walking alongside Lisa Vanderpump at the latter’s star-studded World Dog Day bash in Los Angeles.

Iggy Azalea, 31, was one of the many celebs who was spotted at Lisa Vanderpump‘s World Dog Day party in Los Angeles, CA this weekend. The rapper wore a flattering fitted one-sleeved orange dress that went down to her knees and showed off one of her bare shoulders and slim figure. She also had some of her long straight blonde locks pulled up with the rest down, including two strands that surrounded her face, and paired her look with cute purple strappy heels that had matching multi-colored accents on them.

At one point, the Australian beauty was photographed walking next to 60-year-old Lisa, who also looked incredible in a short-sleeved pastel-colored dress with a floral print and a sun hat. The ladies also posed together with Lance Bass on the carpet of the event. Lance was just one of many stars at the party and wore a pink short-sleeved patterned top and dark denim jeans.

Other stars who were seen at the party included Lisa’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars and friends Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz. Lisa’s pregnant daughter Pandora, 35, was also present and posed with her mom and he several pooches on the carpet at one point.

One day before Iggy mingled with Lisa and the other attendees at the World Dog Day event, she made headlines for sharing an eye-catching video of herself rocking a black and pink Mugler Illusion bodysuit that accentuated her epic curves. The fashionable choice featured long, sheer sleeves with black stripes down the arms while the entire bodice was see-through. Followers soon noticed that actress Bella Thorne also flaunted the exact same bodysuit in a series of photos she posted back in June.

When she’s not wowing for her body-hugging wardrobe pieces, Iggy’s getting attention for the status of her music career. In July, she revealed she was taking a break from music to focus on other projects once her third LP, End of an Era, is released on Aug. 13. “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month [I am] going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she wrote in a tweet on July 15.

“I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future,” she added. “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!”