Iggy Azalea Rocks The Same Sexy Sheer Bodysuit As Bella Thorne In New Video

Iggy Azalea looked fabulous when she rocked the same exact sheer bodysuit as Bella Thorne in a new video.

Iggy Azalea, 31, is always rocking some sort of sexy look and her latest outfit may just be our favorite. The rapper showed off her curvaceous frame in a new Instagram video as she danced around in a skintight sheer bodysuit. The Mugler Illusion bodysuit featured long, sheer sleeves with black stripes down the arms while the entire bodice was see-through except for a thick black strap across her chest and around her neck.

She styled the one-piece with a pair of matching high-waisted Mugler leggings that were super tight and had pink, gray, white, and black stripes down the front, back and legs. In the video, Iggy danced around and modeled her look to her hit song, “I Am The Stripclub,” as she accessorized with a tiny gray purse and a pair of dangling diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne, 23, looked just as fabulous when she rocked the exact same ensemble back in June. Bella posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking the outfit while doing all different poses and captioned the post, “been busy directing but u alwayyys gotta make time for a catwoman flex.”

Bella accessorized her skintight look with a pair of pointed-toe black leather pumps and a bunch of diamond-encrusted Bulgari bracelets. As for her glam, she kept her bright red hair down in messy beach waves while a bright red eyeshadow completed her look.

Both ladies have fabulous figures and they absolutely slayed this skintight Mugler outfit.