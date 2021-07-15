Iggy Azalea Says She’s Taking A Break From Music ‘To Focus On Other Creative Projects’

Iggy Azalea said her upcoming third album will be her last musical endeavor for a while, teasing fans will see a ‘different side’ to her ‘in the future.’

Iggy Azalea, 31, is hanging up the music hat after the drop of her latest album — for a while, at least. The Australian-born rapper is set to drop her third LP End of an Era later this summer, which she teased is tied to the end of her 20’s. “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month [I am] going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 15.

Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!

I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 15, 2021

“I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future,” she added. “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!” Iggy — née Amelia Amethyst Kelly — teased. Although she didn’t say exactly what the projects are, they’re surely going to be a hit with her millions of fans! “I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!” she concluded her social media announcement.

She previously teased her upcoming album on social media. “It made me really think back on the last decade of my life & I just wanted to take all the s**t I’ve loved and make a time capsule of it,” she posted on March 20.

Iggy’s dropped several new songs in the past year that are seemingly related to the upcoming full-length project, including “Sip” with Tyga, 31. The blonde bombshell sizzled in number of sexy neon looks in the music video, which dropped on April 2. Set in the “Kitty Juice” Sip It gas station, visitors — including Iggy — automatically enter some sort of psychedelic trance. Her dance moves were on full display during the music video, which included plenty of twerking and booty shaking. “S-p this p–sy like its styrofoam,” she raps on the track to a lover.