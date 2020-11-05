Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves In Maxi Dress 7 Mos. After Giving Birth — Watch

Iggy Azalea looked absolutely flawless and fabulous, sporting a deep purple, skintight maxi dress in a new video she shared to her Instagram Story! Check out the rapper working it in the new clip!

Iggy Azalea knows exactly how to break it down, and she did just that for the camera! In a new clip posted to Iggy’s Instagram Story on November 4, the 30-year-old stunner showed off her dance moves while sporting a skintight purple maxi dress. In the clip, Iggy, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, swayed back and forth and even did a few subtle body rolls while music played.

The rapper completely sparkled — literally! She used the perfect filter to give herself a total glow. Iggy’s long blonde locks looked so stunning as she showed off her backside and gave the camera a sly smile. As it would happen, the music that was playing sounded like one of the new tunes from Iggy’s forthcoming 2021 album, End Of An Era.

The latest post to her Instagram was just the latest evidence that the gorgeous artist seems like she has seriously been living her best life, just seven months after giving birth to her precious baby boy, Onyx, whom she secretly welcomed in April. Within the last few weeks, fans have learned so much more about how the mother-of-one has been enjoying this exciting new chapter in her life. Iggy’s Instagram followers, in particular, have seen glimpses of sweet little Onyx and learned that Iggy intends to raise her precious child alone.

But the rapper, described by a source as “a very strong woman,” is ready to meet all of the responsibilities of being a single parent, after splitting from her former flame Playboi Carti. “Iggy is not looking to date someone new. Not looking to get back with Carti. She’s looking to be the best mother she can be,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

While Iggy did reiterate for fans that Carti — real name Jordan Terrell Carter — has been in his son’s life since “day 1,” another source reiterated that Iggy is “so in love” with her seven-month-old. “She has her baby boy and she’s so in love with him and with being a mom, she’s good,” they shared. We cannot wait to see the rapper showing off more dance moves and continuing to rock her new-mom glow!