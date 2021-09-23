Britney Spears Recalls Sweet PDA Moment With Ex Justin Timerberlake At 2001 VMAs

Every time Britney Spears mentions her former romance with ex Justin Timberlake, our hearts pitter patter. And this time was no different.

Britney Spears shared the ultimate throwback photos on Sept. 23, but it was her Instagram caption that really caught our attention. “Geez … this is me before my VMAs performance with [Mick Jagger] 20 years ago !!!!,” Britney began in her caption after sharing a series of images of her sitting next to the rock legend at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards — only moments before she took to the stage and performed with a giant python around her neck. The singer then noted that the dress she wore that night is one of her favorites because “it’s simple black lace”. She also said that before she performed “I’m A Slave For You” on stage, she “was feeling kinda out of body with nerves” because she would soon be “in a cage with a live lion!!!!!”

I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage,” she further said in her caption, which you can see below. “Justin [Timberlake] saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked !!!!! Psssss guess I’m sleeping because my eyes are closed in half of these pics !!!!”

At the time, Britney and Justin were dating and all was right in the world. We’re just teasing, but they were dating and Britney’s performance went on to become one of the most iconic in the entire history of the awards show.

But what we love most about this new Instagram post from Britney is her mention of Justin. Clearly, she feels great joy when thinking about their past and the fun times they had together. And she’s mentioned him quite a bit recently.

Not only did she post an old photo of herself with him this past April, but she danced to his music in a video shared in January. Like we said, our hearts are pitter-pattering.