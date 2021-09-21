See Pic

Amelia Hamlin Debuts New Bleached Blonde Eyebrows After Wearing ‘Naked’ Dress In London

amelia hamlin
BACKGRID
Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin in the front row Rachel Zoe Spring 2019 presentation, Front Row, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Sep 2018
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Amelia Hamlin looks chic with her hair tied back after modeling for Richard Quinn fashion Show in London. Pictured: Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amelia Hamlin shows off her curves in a white bikini as she hits the beach with boyfriend Scott Disick on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733451_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bikini clad Amelia Hamlin happily applies sunscreen to boyfriend Scott Disick as they relax on the beach on Valentine's Day in Miami. 14 Feb 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick; Amelia Hamlin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733444_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Model off-duty: Amelia Hamlin showed off a dramatic eyebrow transformation in London after walking the runway for Richard Quinn’s show.

Amelia Hamlin has ditched her brows! The model, 20, hit the streets of London on Tuesday, Sept. 21 amid London Fashion Week with a notable new beauty makeover: bleached blonde eyebrows. The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin looked comfortable and stylish in a black crop tank and black trousers for the outing.

amelia hamlin
Amelia Hamlin debuts bleached blonde eyebrows in London during fashion week (BACKGRID)

The model bleached her brows early on Tuesday ahead of the Spring 2022 Richard Quinn show, where she walked the runway. The dramatic new look was a part of the show, as several models, including Kate Moss’ daughter Lila, also hit the runway in ready-to-wear pieces with the same bleached blonde brows on Tuesday.

Amelia documented one of her looks on Instagram. “THANK YOU @richardquinn @kegrand @bitton so grateful to this whole entire team,” the model captioned the post. “i’m on cloud 9… pinch me.” In her snapshot, she wore a floral poof dress with black pants from the London-based designer’s new collection.

Related Gallery

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: See The Couple's Most Memorable Outings

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The look is a major departure from the revealing ensemble she wore over the weekend. Amelia attended a Perfect Magazine party in London on Sunday, Sept. 19 and wore a see-through Natalia Fedner metallic top that freed the nipple and a skirt to match. On her Instagram Story the following day, she shared a screenshot of her text message conversation with her family, in which she apologized to dad Harry for the risqué look. “sorry for my nipped dad it’s fashion,” she texted.

The model has been keeping busy following her split from Scott Disick. The two called it quits earlier this month after nearly a year of dating. While the breakup came amid the drama of Scott’s alleged leaked messages about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA in Italy, a source previously told HollywoodLife that while the messages shared by Younes Bendjima was the “final straw” for Amelia, other factors contributed to the breakup.

“Things between them were already on the fritz and this breakup was coming at some point regardless of Scott’s DM,” the source explained to HL. “The relationship had just run its course and Amelia was already thinking about breaking up with him before this whole situation unfolded in the public eye. . . She’s not holding onto any hope at a reconciliation. She’s simply looking to move on with her life and enjoy being single for a bit.”