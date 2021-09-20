Fashion

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Completely See-Through Silver Dress In London After Scott Disick Split

Lifestyle Director

Amelia Hamlin looked sexier than ever when she rocked a sheer silver dress during London Fashion Week.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, is seriously showing her ex, Scott Disick, what he’s missing. The model looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she attended a Perfect Magazine party during London Fashion Week on Sept. 19. Amelia showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a totally see-through silver dress with a halter neckline. The dress was crisscrossed around her chest and she chose to go braless underneath, showing off major skin. You can see the sexy photos right HERE.

Amelia Hamlin looked gorgeous when she wore a completely sheer silver dress while in London for fashion week. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, it was completely cut out on her bodice, revealing her incredibly toned abs. The bottom half of the frock featured an asymmetrical hem that was super short on one side and longer on the other. One side of the skirt featured cutouts and her tiny underwear was visible underneath. She topped her look off with metallic silver heeled sandals and dramatic gold eyebrows.

Amelia has been on a roll lately when it comes to her outfits and just the other day, on Sept. 17, she attended the Icon Ball when she rocked a plunging cheetah print silk gown with a halter neckline. The dress was completely cut out on the skirt, featuring hip-high slits that revealed her long, toned legs.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was when she attended the Revolve show during NYFW. She rocked a skintight black midi dress that was cut out on her stomach and featured criss-cross straps. She topped her look off with a Jennifer Fisher Silver Extra Large Chain Link Cuff and a pair of black strappy sandals.