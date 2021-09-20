See Pic

Britney Spears Returns To Instagram To Admit She ‘Still Can’t Believe’ She’s Engaged

The ‘Oops… I Did It Again’ singer took to the photo-sharing app to post a pair of selfies and rave about her engagement to Sam Asghari.

She’s back! Britney Spears39, made her return to Instagram on Monday September 20 to gush over her fiancé Sam Asghari27. The “Toxic” singer shared a pair of selfies (one black-and-white, and one in-color) that she took in Palm Springs during a weekend trip a little over a week after getting engaged to Sam.

Britney looked gorgeous in both of the photos. She sported a lacy white top, which was decorated with yellow, flower-designs. She also had a subtle necklace with a small pendant on, and in the caption, revealed that the singer was also rocking clip extensions in the photo. She revealed that she’d taken the trip with Sam to revel in their engagement. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy s**t … FIANCÉ,” Britney wrote in the caption, before joking about how quickly she came back to Instagram. “I still can’t believe it! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already.”

The popstar had deleted her Instagram account on September 14, only two days after she got engaged to her personal trainer boyfriend. “Don’t worry folks… just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement,” Britney tweeted shortly after deleting her account. “I’ll be back soon.”

Britney announced that she was engaged to Sam with a September 12 Instagram video. She gushed over her fiancé and said that she “can’t f**king believe it” in the caption of a video of her showing off the gorgeous new ring. Sam will be the “Baby One More Time” singer’s third husband! She was married to Jason Allen Alexander for less than three days in 2004, and she was married to musician and dancer Kevin Federline, 43, from 2004 to 2007. She shares her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with Kevin. Along with Britney and Sam, their exes both seem to be very happy for them. Sam’s ex-girlfriend Mayra Veronica said she thinks that he “hit the jackpot” with Britney. Jason told Inside Edition that while he think’s their engagement isn’t real, he’s happy for them if they are truly engaged. ““If it’s real, it’s awesome,” he said.

 