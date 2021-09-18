Britney Spears Glows As She Drives Her Mercedes-Benz With Fiancé Sam Asghari — Photos

Britney Spears was grinning as she took Sam Asghari for a spin around Los Angeles on Sept. 17! The couple got engaged just a week ago.

Britney Spears, 39, looked over the moon as she took a drive with fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, in Los Angeles! The Femme Fatale singer sat in the drivers seat as the pair went for a ride in her white Mercedes-Benz sudan on Friday, Sept. 17. Britney was glowing as she smiled and appeared to laugh in the photos, keeping her face partially hidden behind a hair of black sunglasses. Sam proudly sat next to the blonde beauty, appearing to be in conversation with his leading lady.

The outing comes just six days after the in-love couple announced their engagement! Britney took to Instagram to reveal the big news as well as show off her gorgeous circle cut engagement ring, estimated to be 4 carats and worth around $70,000. The custom piece, designed by Forever Diamonds NY, was also engraved with the word “Lioness” — Sam’s nickname for the pop icon.

A red-and-blonde haired Britney was beaming as she showed off the ring in a video posted on Sept. 12, clearly happier than ever about the news. “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” the Kentwood, Louisiana native gushed in the caption, adding several engagement ring emojis. Towards the end of the short loop clip, Sam — rocking a fitted orange golf shirt — also appeared. “Look at that, you like it?” he asked her, as Britney replied, “Yeah!” The 27-year-old fitness expert and model also posted about the news to his own social media page.

Fans were so ecstatic for Britney about the engagement, especially after her June testimony in court against her conservatorship. During the bombshell speech, the Crossroads actress expressed her desire to marry again as well as have more children — but alleged her conservators both would not let her and did not want her to. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out…they don’t want me to have another baby,” she said on June 23. Britney was previously married to Kevin Federline, 43, whom she shares teenage sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.