‘Game Of Thrones’ Star That Played The Mountain Shows Off Impressive 100 Lb. Weight Loss – Photos

The ‘Game Of Thrones’ star that played The Mountain showed off his 100-pound weight loss & he looks better than ever.

Game of Thrones star, Hafthor Juliuss Bjornsson who played The Mountain, lost a whopping 100 pounds in preparation for his boxing match against pro arm wrestler, Devon Larratt. The fight is set to take place on Sept. 18 in Dubai, and Hafthor looks to be in the best shape of his life. The actor posted a shirtless selfie to Instagram, showing off his insane six-pack abs with the caption, “Today was a good day. Good night champs.”

Hafthor, who won the 2018 World’s Strongest Man competition, currently weighs about 328 pounds and is 6’9. He shared with Muscle & Health magazine that before working out for the fight, he weighed around 460 pounds. He admitted that since training for boxing, “Of course, having transitioned to boxing, my diet has changed a lot. I’m eating a lot less, very clean.”

He continued, “I’d never boxed before in my life, but I’m a fast learner. Right now, I’m mainly focusing on boxing technique and endurance work. I’m doing no lifting whatsoever because I don’t need more muscle, I don’t need more strength. I need to learn how to box better. I need to learn how to move better in the ring. I need to learn how to just get better as a boxer.”

Hafthor admitted, “That’s why I’m spending so many hours in the ring, not in the weights room. I’m surprised I’ve maintained such an athletic muscular physique because I’m not lifting at all. I just do push-ups and sit-ups. I’ve lost a lot of weight, but I still have muscles on me, which is great.”