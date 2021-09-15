Watch

Selena Gomez Shows Off New Helix Piercing That She Got On A Whim — Watch

Selena Gomez
Who doesn’t love a new piercing? Selena Gomez revealed a new helix piercing in a TikTok video shared by two of her friends.

Selena Gomez, 29, is keeping her look fresh by adding a new piercing. In a TikTok video shared by friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad of the indie rock back Girlpool, the pop songstress coyly showed off her new helix piercing.

The new piercing was added while the “Same Old Love” singer was out with friends. After a failed trip to Build-A-Bear Workshop inside the mall, they took a quick detour to a piercing studio and now Selena has a new hole in her ear. 

@girlpoool

Reply to @savltay we tried to go to build a bear but couldn’t find it at the galleria so we went and got piercings instead

♬ original sound – girlpool

In the minute-long clip, Selena is dressed in a light pink flowy dress with a matching mask as she chat with a piercing shop employee and one of her male friends. Around the 45-second mark, the video then transitions to the “Good For You” singer sitting in a chair and getting a piercing on her left ear. The Only Murders in the Building star opted for a helix piercing, with a small gold-like hoop, which she showed off in Girlpool’s TikTok posted Tuesday, September 14.

This isn’t the first time the Rare Beauty founder has made a transformation. In April, the Disney star shocked her fans when she altered her hair for new blonde locks. During the September 7 episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, the actress and singer opened up about her nightly beauty routine, her past faux pas, and of course her blonde hair transformation.

“Recently, I went blond, and I had the best time. I think I’m definitely more of a character when I’m blond,” the songstress revealed. “I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun. I think that for a little bit it was hard to keep up with but … I felt so cool and edgy.” The “Same Old Love” singer first went blonde in 2017, however, she’s now back to her natural locks. “It was just a whole phase I went through. I’m honestly missing it, not going to lie,” she said. “Blond Selena is not gone forever, I will tell you that.”

While it may have been short-lived, blonde Selena will be back in no time.