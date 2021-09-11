See Pics

Barack & Michelle Obama Join Bill & Hillary Clinton To Commemorate 9/11 — See More Celeb Tributes

obama
John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock
WORTH, (aka WHAT IS LIFE WORTH), Michael Keaton, 2020. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection
WORTH, (aka WHAT IS LIFE WORTH), from left: Amy Ryan, Michael Keaton, 2020. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection
WORTH, (aka WHAT IS LIFE WORTH), from left: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, 2020. ph: Monika Lek / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection
WORTH (2021) Stanley Tucci as Charles Wolf. Cr: NETFLIX View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Joe and Jill Biden were joined by the Obamas and the Clintons as they paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

President Joe Biden, 70, and his wife Dr. Jill Biden, 70, joined former politicians Barack Obama, 60, and Bill Clinton, 75, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. They were also joined by Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama as they stood somberly at the site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago.

obama
The Obamas, Clintons and Bidens. Image: Chip Somodevilla/UPI/Shutterstock

The President took to Instagram to share a somber message on the anniversary of the nation’s worst terrorist attack. “Twenty years ago, nearly 3,000 lives were cut short by an unspeakable act of cowardice and hatred on 9/11. As a nation, we must never forget those we lost during one of the darkest moments in our history and the enduring pain of their families and loved ones,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Barack penned a message on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of “reflecting on what we’ve learned” in the 20 years since the attack,

“That list of lessons is long and growing. But one thing that became clear on 9/11 — and has been clear ever since — is that America has always been home to heroes who run towards danger in order to do what is right,” he wrote. “For Michelle and me, the enduring image of that day is not simply falling towers or smoldering wreckage. It’s the firefighters running up the stairs as others were running down. The passengers deciding to storm a cockpit, knowing it could be their final act. The volunteers showing up at recruiters’ offices across the country in the days that followed, willing to put their lives on the line.” Continue reading for more messages penned by celebs in tribute to those who lost their lives.

Related Gallery

Barack & Michelle Obama Then & Now: PICS

Illinois Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Barack Obama checks with his wife Michelle, daughters Malis, left, and Sasha in with poll workers, as he gets in line to cast his vote at Catholic Theological union polling place Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2004, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
** ADVANCE FORTHURSDAY, JAN. 15 AND THEREAFTER -- FILE ** In this. Nov. 2, 2004 file photo, Illinois Senator-elect Barack Obama, holds his daughter Malia, and his wife Michelle, holds their daughter Sasha, and are covered in confetti after Obama delivered his acceptance speech in Chicago. Obama was only the fifth black U.S. Senator to be elected in history. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
FILE - This May 14, 2005 file photo shows then-Senator Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as they arrive at the Legends Ball, an award ceremony hosted by Oprah Winfrey in Santa Barbara, Calif. Michelle is wearing a gown designed by Maria Pinto. After making her mark on fashion by creating clothing for first lady Michelle Obama and other celebrities, designer Maria Pinto says she's closing her Chicago boutique because of the poor economy. (AP Photo/Michael A. Mariant, FILE)

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg thanked first responders when he took to social media on September 11. “20 years ago but feels like yesterday. We are all forever changed. Thinking of those who are gone and their loved ones missing them now and always.,” he wrote, adding the hashtags, “#NeverForget #ThankYouFirstResponders #UnitedWeStand.”

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shared a snap of a mural, which created an image of the New York City skyline with the faces of those who sadly died. “Dear New York, We [love] you! Our hearts are with you, always. 9/11,” she captioned her post.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker, who has lived in New York for most of her life, took to Instagram to share a photo of a subway station. “Always.
I [love] NY,” she wrote.

Alex Rodriguez

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez recalled where he was on 9/11 in 2001. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since one of the worst days in our nation’s history,” he began. “I remember waking up in the Bay Area, as we were scheduled to play the A’s, and just being shocked and heartbroken over something so horrible in my home state of New York. 20 years later, the pain hasn’t gone away. Today, let us remember and honor all those we lost and all those who were affected by this tragedy. Remember our brave first responders, the families of the victims, and how we all came together as one nation.”