Jennifer Aniston Breaks Down In Tears As She Films ‘Ellen’ Interview For The Last Time — Watch

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the fourth annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on in Los AngelesFourth Annual InStyle Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Oct 2018
Jennifer Aniston 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Wearing Dior By John Galliano, Vintage
Jennifer Aniston4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards, Arrivals, Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019Wearing John Galliano
Jennifer Aniston, poses for photographers upon arrival at the photo call of 'The Morning Show' at a central London hotelThe Morning Show Photo Call, London, United Kingdom - 01 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
It’s the end of an era! Jennifer Aniston cries and wipes away tears as she makes her very emotional return to ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ for its final season.

All good things must come to an end. The nineteenth and final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premieres on September 13. Jennifer Aniston, 52, will be a guest on the September 14 episode, and a new sneak peek reveals her on-air reunion with Ellen DeGeneres, 63, is filled with tears.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears on ‘Ellen.’ (YouTube/The Ellen Show)

As Jennifer walks out to chat with Ellen, her eyes fill with tears. Jennifer and Ellen, who are longtime friends, hug for a long time when they greet each other. After sitting down, Jennifer has to continually wipe tears from her eyes.

“What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional,” Jennifer says to Ellen. The Morning Show star dabs her tissue on her eyes to make sure her makeup doesn’t get out of hand.

Jennifer was Ellen’s first guest on the show’s series premiere back in 2003. Over the years, Jennifer admitted she’s appeared on Ellen’s show 19 times. Jen also takes a moment to point out the gift she gave Ellen 18 years ago, a rug that has since been replaced to look like the original.

Ellen announced in May 2021 that her show was ending after season 19. “I was going to stop after season 16,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years, and I said I’d sign for maybe for one. They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates, and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19.”

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston during her appearance on ‘Ellen.’ (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

The premiere week of Ellen’s final season will start with her pal Jimmy Kimmel. In addition to Jennifer and Jimmy, stars like Tiffany HaddishKim Kardashian WestImagine DragonsCharli and Dixie D’Amelio will be making appearances.