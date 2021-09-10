See Pic

Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Naturally Curly Hair & Makeup-Free Face In New Selfie

Catherine Zeta-Jones hair selfie
Catherine Zeta-Jones stunned her Instagram followers with another sultry, sassy photo! The Oscar winner sent hearts racing while showing off her gorgeous, natural locks.

Catherine Zeta-Jones left her fans drooling over a stunning Instagram snapshot once again. The 51-year-old took to social media on September 9 and shared a smoldering photo as the Chicago star showed off her gorgeous, natural locks. The wife of Michael Douglas looked youthful as she went makeup-free in the candid snapshot which she shared with her 3.8 million followers.

So, how’s your hair today? #doblondeshavemorefun,” the Academy Award-winning actress captioned the flawless photo. Catherine didn’t wear a stitch of makeup as she rocked a black vintage t-shirt and matching jacket.

Fans flooded to the comments section to gush over the Welsh beauty. “Love it! Wild and free,” one follower responded to the pic. “Curls rule and brunettes also have lots of fun, Cath: I wish my “bad hair days” looked like your gorgeous long hair, and you should wear it like this more often,” another wrote. “You look soooooo young in this!” one fan added.

Clearly, the Mask of Zorro star has mastered the art of the weekend selfie. The actress shared a makeup-free snapshot on Sept. 4 and joked about showing her cleavage as a “last resort.” The mom of two stunned in the close up of her face from the bathroom.

Saturday Selfie!” the brunette beauty captioned the post. “You asked for it and here it is, this was the best of the bunch folks. The others were full on mugshots, seriously. Rancid to be precise. Note, added a bit of cleavage as a last resort. Happy Saturday friends.”

The selfie comes after the actress celebrated an exciting family milestone. Catherine shared a throwback video of her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 18, whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas, on Instagram to celebrate her youngest child preparing to begin her first year of college. The couple, who have been married for 21 years, also share son Dylan Michael Douglas, 21, together.