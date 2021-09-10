Video

Addison Rae Reveals If She Believes Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are ‘Destined’ To Be Together

While on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Addison Rae did not mince words when asked about her pal Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Addison Rae is not on Team Scott Disick, sorry. The TikTok star, 20, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Sept. 9 and dished about her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. When asked by host Andy Cohen if she believes that her pal and her ex Scott are “destined to be together,” Addison answered with a blunt “no.”

The TikTok star and Poosh founder, 42, became close friends early last year. During her interview on Thursday, Addison revealed how the friendship came to be, explaining that the introduction came from none other than Kourtney and Scott’s son Mason, 11, a TikTok enthusiast. (The exes, who split in 2015, also share Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, together.)

“We met because Mason had loved TikTok and is super like, on TikTok,” she explained. “Mason wanted to meet me. Then we ended up meeting and started to work out together because we both liked to work out. Her trainer is so hard. We’d have to run so much and I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah this is easy for me,’ [while] she’s killing it. Then we started working out all the time together and we became close.”

So close, in fact, that she appeared on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians during the final season back in April. In the episode, Kourtney’s sisters Kim and Khloé invite Addison over for lunch to try to get to the bottom of their close friendship — one they can’t understand given the age gap. Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Scott also attended the lunch, firing questions at the TikTok star.

Later, a hilarious admission: “Honestly, at the beginning, we were like, wait… are they hooking up?” Kim said, to which Scott replied, “I’m still thinking that! That was the elephant in the room.” Addison then responded with a resounding no. “No, we’re not! We’re not!” Later in the episode, Kourtney explained that they have a close friendship because their “energies align.”

In her WWHL interview, Addison called the final season “great” and gushed about her love for the show. “I love the show and have loved the show since I was a little girl,” she said.