‘KUWTK’ Preview: Addison Rae Reveals If She’s ‘Hooking Up’ With Kourtney As Kim & Khloe Grill Her

Kim and Khloe Kardashian try to get to the bottom of Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian’s close friendship in this ‘KUWTK’ sneak peek.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, struck up a close friendship with 20-year-old TikTok star, Addison Rae, during quarantine, and their friendship will be explored on the April 8 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a preview for the episode, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian invited Addison to lunch with the family to get to know her better. Naturally, the nosy sisters didn’t hold back while trying to get the scoop!

“We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison,” Khloe explained in a confessional. “We inited Addison over ofr lunch, but without Kourtney. We just want to ask her a couple questions and get to know her a little more.” Kim added, “We just want to feel her out a little bit.

The lunch was at the family’s Malibu summer house, and Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner were also there. The questioning started out easy, with Kim asking where Addison was from and how long she lived in Los Angeles. Before long, though, the family started jokingly firing off more of their curiosities. “Have you ever been arrested?” Scott wondered, while Khloe asked, “What’s your credit score?”

Kendall was the most uncomfortable by the peppering, and wondered, “Oh my God, you guys, are you interrogating this poor girl?” Finally, Khloe got to the nitty gritty of the situation. “What the f*** do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?” she asked. Addison giggled through the Q&A, but the questions were coming at her so fast that she didn’t even have a chance to answer.

“Honestly, at the beginning, we were like….wait….are they…hooking up?” Kim admitted. Scott added, “I’m still thinking that! That was the elephant in the room.” This time, Addison got her response in. “NO, we’re not! We’re not!” she insisted. “It’s just very weird that that’s what the impression was.” Kim assured her that it was just a question “for like two seconds,” but either way, Addison cleared it up! The full episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Thursday, April 8 at 8:00 p.m. on E!