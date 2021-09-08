See Pics

Kailyn Lowry’s 2 Oldest Sons Head Off To 1st Day Of 6th & 2nd Grade — Sweet Family Photo

kailyn
MEGA
Kailyn Lowry MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry was spotted out in Delaware , shopping at Target with her three children . She showed off her baby bump with only a few weeks until the birth. She smiled as she walked into the store. Kaitlyn plans to raise all of her kids as a single mom following a split from her partner. They remained in the store for 20 minutes while the kids picked out water guns, while she bought a large pack of diapers to prepare for the baby's arrival . 10 Jun 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry ,Lux Lowry, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679366_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Star, Kailyn Lowry, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while walking her dogs in Delaware. She recently split from her baby's father, and is planning to continue raising her kids on her own. She walked her massive Cane Corso puppies with no leash , wearing casual black workout gear. 27 May 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673363_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry MTV VMAs 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Weekend Writer

‘Teen Mom’ star Kailyn Lowry has shared an adorable snap of her four kids, as her eldest sons Isaac and Lincoln departed for their first day of the school year.

Reality star Kailyn Lowry, 29, has posted a sweet family photo in celebration of the start of the school year! The Teen Mom 2 cast member, who is a proud mom to four boys, revealed her eldest son Isaac, 11, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 28, are going into the 6th and 2nd grades respectively. “Trying to get a picture for @isaacelliottr & @lincmarroquin’s first day of 6th & 2nd grades,” she captioned a happy snap of the two boys, with their younger brothers Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, who Kailyn shares with ex Chris Lopez.

“The fact that Isaac is in middle school makes my heart hurt,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “6th grade???? Time has flown by!” Kailyn and her most recent ex Chris split in July 2020 after an on-again, off-again four-year relationship. Following the break up, the pair’s relationship has been rocky as they navigate co-parenting and custody agreements over Lux and Creed — most of which have been documented in Teen Mom 2. 

During an episode of the reality series in October 2020, Kailyn admitted in an emotional confessional that she and Chris had a “toxic” relationship. “I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening,” she said. “I know that people have a ton of questions and they’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that.”

kailyn
Kailyn Lowry. Image: MEGA

Related Gallery

25 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. The trio were seen arriving at Sorella and picking out some clothes off the racks. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie wears all white as she takes her kids Zahara and Shiloh shopping at an Ethiopian boutique in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725337_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Jessica Simpson is seen holding her adorable daughter Birdie Mae Johnson in a leopard print onesie in New York City. Jessica leaves the Bowery Hotel with her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson. Pictured: Jessica Simpson,Birdie Mae Johnson Ref: SPL5146776 070220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jessica Alba, son Hayes, daughter Haven Jessica Alba out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Dec 2019

Nevertheless, she has since revealed that she’s getting back into dating, and opened up about what she’s looking for in a partner in a 2020 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. While she loves her four sons, Kailyn revealed she doesn’t want to expand her family by dating someone with kids of their own. “Part of me wants to try casual dating just to see what it’s like,” she began.

“But I don’t think that I could talk to people. I don’t have anything in common [with men]. I have four f***ing kids! I don’t have anything in common with any man. I’m not gonna date someone who has kids. I’m just not gonna do it. Like, I will not.” Because of her image, Kailyn revealed that dating apps are a no-go because the thinks men would “seek [her] out” to be on the show. “I’m so awkward that I don’t know how I would be on a first date,” she explained. “Like, I don’t eat in front of someone for, like, 10 weeks. Do not take me out on a date where I have to eat in front of you because I won’t.”