‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reevaluates Her Custody Agreement With Chris Lopez After Fight

Following their wild fight on last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry is forced to evaluate her parental agreement with ex Chris Lopez. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 20 season finale, Kailyn debates whether she should allow Chris to have their two kids — Lux and Creed — for the entire summer.

After Kailyn drops Lux off at school, she reveals that Chris “sent his custody proposal” to her earlier that morning. “And I’m not happy with the changes he wants to make,” she says before heading off to the local hair salon.

Once inside the salon, she tells the stylist — her friend named Taylor — that she has “court coming up”. She says it’s “a trial with Chris,” before explaining, “We were trying to come to an agreement outside of court, but [I don’t know if that’s happening].”

“He said something to me yesterday at drop-off — he said something along the lines of like, ‘Are we going to come to an agreement?’ Or whatever. And I feel like we could [but] he lives an hour away, Lux is in school, Creed doesn’t sleep on a regular basis — like I can’t justify him going overnights over there when he comes home and then he’s a mess with me,” Kailyn says. “It creates work for me.”

“But then I got his custody proposal this morning, like what type of custody he would want to settle outside of court, [and] he wants all summer [with the boys]. And I would get weekends,” she laughs, as Taylor says, “No way”.

Kailyn reveals that Chris “just got Thursday to Sunday with Lux every other week,” so taking the entire summer with both Lux and Creed would be a big jump from what he’s currently doing. But Kailyn also says she doesn’t want Chris to not have a relationship with his sons, so she says, “We’ll see [what happens]”. Ideally, she’d love for her and Chris to make a decision outside of court.

