AnnaSophia Robb Engaged: See Photo Of Her Incredible Ring After Saying ‘Yes’ To BF Trevor Paul

Congratulations are in order for ‘The Carrie Diaries’ alum AnnaSophia Robb who is engaged to her boyfriend, Trevor Paul. See the sweet announcement.

AnnaSophia Robb is off the market! The Dr. Death actress, 27, has revealed the exciting news that she’s engaged to boyfriend Trevor Jonathan Paul. She took to Instagram on September 7 to share a series of snaps of the pair looking overjoyed. “I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!!” she captioned a photo of her and Paul smiling wide as she held up her hand. “YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b*tch. I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!”

She also took to her Instagram Story, writing “Best friend for LIFE!” above a photo of the pair posing by the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. Actress Chloë Sevigny commented, “Yay!!!! Congrats!!!” while Queer Eye star Tan France wrote, “HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you.” AnnaSophia’s Little Fires Everywhere costar Lexi Underwood also chimed in, writing “Congratulations!!” Meanwhile, her husband-to-be simply commented an orange emoji.

The pair have kept their romance under wraps, however he made an appearance on her IG page back on Valentine’s Day when she posted an F. Scott Fitzgerald quote alongside a snap of their shadows. “‘You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known– and even that is an understatement.’ F. Scott Fitzgerald,” she wrote. “Thank you for being my Valentine.” AnnaSophia has also referred to Trevor as her “favorite human.”

In a sweet birthday tribute post she shared in 2020, AnnaSophia wrote, “Thank you for your kindness, humor, thoughtfulness, joyful nature, and unconditional love. Youz a special one, I bet the angels are celebrating you today too.” Congratulations to the happy couple!