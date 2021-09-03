Fashion

Amanda Kloots Stuns In Plunging Red Pantsuit As She Helps Honor Nick Cordero At ‘Waitress’ Re-Opening

Amanda Kloots looked fabulous when she rocked a red pantsuit with a plunging blazer & nothing underneath to honor her late husband, Nick Cordero.

When it comes to Amanda Kloots, 39, she always looks fabulous and that’s exactly what she did when she donned a metallic red Genny suit. The suit featured a fitted blazer with a plunging neckline which she wore with nothing underneath and she styled the top with matching fitted trousers. She accessorized her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps and a messy high ponytail.

Amanda rocked the suit for a very special occasion, as she honored her late husband, Nick Cordero, by attending his broadway show, ‘Waitress.’ Amanda posted a photo of herself from the show with the caption, “A standing ovation before the show even began! What a night! To see a Broadway show again tonight was unbelievable. I’ve actually never seen a show like this one tonight. I’m literally at a loss for words. Thank you @waitressmusical.”

A year has passed since Amanda’s husband tragically passed away from COVID-19 and the co-host of The Talk shared during the July 23 episode that she’s ready to start dating again. “Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married,” she said.

“Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard,” she admitted.

