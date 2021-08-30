Exclusive

Why It Took Kris Jenner ‘A Moment’ To Get On Board With Kylie Jenner’s Second Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s second child and we’ve learned why it took mom Kris a minute to come to terms with the news.

It was recently reported that Kylie Jenner, 24, is expecting another child with Travis Scott, 30 and her mom Kris Jenner, 65, supposedly needed some time to process the news. “It took Kris a moment to get on board with this second baby,” a source close to the famous family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to see Kylie in a relationship with Travis and not just be co-parents or friends with benefits.”

The couple began dating in the spring of 2017, after making a connection at the Coachella music festival. But since then, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the duo. The parents to daughter Stormi Webster, 3, have been on-again/off-again since Oct. 2019, when reports claimed that Travis was unfaithful to Kylie. While they now seem to be a united front for the sake of their daughter, it remained unclear if they’ve gotten back together.

Kris just wants what’s best for her daughter, but she knows she can’t call the shots in Kylie’s life. “She doesn’t want to see her daughter get hurt,” our source continued. “She would like to see Kylie and Travis be together but she knows it is not up to her. All she wants for Kylie is to be happy and she’s protecting her.”

The mom to Kim Kardashian, 40, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, Khloe Kardashian, 37, Rob Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, 25, has seen her children in and out of relationships, including her own. Kris was married to Kylie’s father, who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner, 71, for 23 years before transitioning from a man named Bruce. Despite lots of break-ups and make-ups, family has always been #1. “It’s always been important to Kris that the girls remain on good terms with the father of their children,” our source shared.

While Kris took a second to digest this happy news, other members of the family took to it a little easier, including Kim who is going through it with her own split from Kanye West, 44. “Kim is excited for Kylie,” our source said. “The whole family is happy for her. They all know Kylie has wanted another baby since Stormi was born pretty much and if that makes her happy, they are happy for her despite whatever their relationship status is. Her sisters don’t really give their opinion to her on that.”