Granger Smith’s Wife Reveals Horrific Comments About Her Welcoming Another Child After Son’s Death

After Granger and Amber Smith welcomed a baby boy – their first child since the death of their son, River, in 2019 – she was hit with ‘the most hurtful, cruel’ comments imaginable.

“I never like to give these people more attention than they deserve,” Amber Smith posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, “but it’s a reminder that we live in a dark world, where people judge one another, and say the most hurtful, cruel things.” In her Aug. 24 post, the wife of Granger Smith shared some of the disgusting remarks they received about their late son, River Kelly, after they welcomed their newest edition to the family, son Maverick Beckham, less than a week ago. The comments mocked the couple (“it seemed like it was so easy for you to have another kid”) and made light of River’s tragic drowning in 2019. Amber, 39, wasn’t going to stand for it.

“Please think before you type or speak your opinions,” she wrote. “The Bible tells us that the tongue is a fire — James 3:6 The tongue is also a fire,(A) a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body,(B) sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and itself set on fire by hell.” In a second IG story, she told her followers to “choose to be the light and know who you are in Christ Jesus so when flaming darts come your way, you are wearing the armor of God. Not today, Satan.”

Amber also shared a video of her rocking baby Maverick. “He’s got daddy’s good hair,” she captioned the clip, along with, “We worship away the dark and dance into the light.” Amber – who also shares son Lincoln, 7, and 9-year-old daughter London, with Granger, 41 – seemed unbothered as she swayed to “My Jesus” by Annie Wilson.

Annie and Granger announced the arrival of Maverick on Aug. 20. “He’s here!” Granger captioned the IG photo of his wife and new child. “Wow…so many emotions. Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great.” Granger announced the pregnancy in March with an emotional video that also served as a heartfelt message to their late son, River. “I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes, it’s beat-up and broken, but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that,” wrote the country music star, jubilant that he was about to become a dad again. At the end of the clip, which featured the family reflecting on River’s short life and how much they still love him, Amber said, “Sweet Riv, because of the life you lived, very soon, you’re going to have a baby brother.”