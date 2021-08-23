Watch

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, 33 & Mom Of 3, Reveals She ‘Definitely’ Wants ‘Another Baby’ — Watch

Nicole Snooki Polizzi on the London Eye'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' press day, London, UK - 03 Apr 2018Ahead of the global premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the cast of the show have been invited to London by MTV UK's very own Geordie's to celebrate!Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs globally on MTV this week with the UK premiere set for Monday April 9 at 9pm.
Jersey Shore cast arrive at Good Morning America. 09 Jul 2019 Pictured: Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Photo credit: Joe Russo / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA462268_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicole ?Snooki? Polizzi'How I Get It Done' event hosted by The Cut, Arrivals, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 04 Mar 2019
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mtv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885256v) Nicole Polizzi Jersey Shore - 2009 Mtv USA Television View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Snooki is a giving fans a glimpse into the bedroom she shares with her husband and the father of her three children, Jionni LaValle.

In a preview for the Aug. 25 episode of MTV’s Cribs revival, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shows fans where all the magic happens. The Jersey Shore star, who’s already a mom to sons Lorenzo, 8, and Angelo, 2, and daughter Giovanna, 6, gives viewers a look inside the bedroom she shares with her husband and the father of those three children, Jionni LaValle. And while doing so, she makes a surprising reveal.

“I had to have leopard on my bed. I definitely want another baby, so this is where it’s gonna be, this is where it’s gonna take place,” Snooki, who recently returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after leaving the series, says in the preview video above, while showing off her bedroom with her sexy pajamas on and a big glass of red wine her in hand.

But that’s not all — during the 27-second clip, Snooki also shows viewers a tribute to her late cat Rocky, who passed away in 2013.

“A lot of people do come in my room and they’re like, ‘Why do you have a picture of your cat?’ This is my best friend brother,” she explains. “I got Rocky when I was 13 and then he died. Anytime that I’m sad or upset, I just turn around and look at Rocky and he’s watching over me in his angel suit.”

Want to see more? MTV’s Cribs airs Wednesdays at 9:30pm ET/PT on MTV.