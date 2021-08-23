Iggy Azalea Slams Rumors She Slept With Tristan Thompson: ‘I Do Not Know That Person’

Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to shut down rumors that she slept with Tristan Thompson following his latest split from Khloe Kardashian

Iggy Azalea, 31, is making it abundantly clear that she is not romantically involved with Tristan Thompson, 30. After rumors floated online that the Australian rapper and the NBA star slept together, Iggy vehemently denied even so much as knowing Tristan with a series of tweets she shared on Sunday, Aug. 22. “Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?!” Iggy wrote on Twitter.

The “Fancy” rapper said in a second tweet, “Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON.” Iggy went on to call the rumors regarding her and Tristan “very, very weird behavior,” and continued to tweet about her frustrations with the situation. “Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullshit, so I’m actually annoyed,” she said.

Iggy’s passionate tweets come roughly two months after Tristan’s latest split from Khloe Kardashian, 37. Tristan and Khloe, who share 3-year-old daughter True, had gotten back together during the past year, which Khloe confirmed on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special in June. “We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” she explained to host Andy Cohen during the show. However, just days after that reunion episode aired, the couple split once again.

Neither Tristan nor Khloe have spoken publicly about their June breakup, but their latest outings together seem to prove they’re on good terms while co-parenting True. They were seen attending a screening for Paw Patrol with their little girl on Aug. 12, and then reunited again five days later as they brought True to dance class.

While Khloe and Tristan are fully focused on putting True first, it is worth noting that the basketball pro is still looking to “win” the Good American co-founder back and thinks about it often. “He still has constant thoughts in his mind that he will get Khloe back full time, but it is, without question, very difficult for that to happen,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He knows he’s got some work to do. Tristan also knows that he’s never going to be out of her life because of True so he is confident that he has time on his hands to make something happen again.”