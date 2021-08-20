Watch

Melissa Joan Hart Sick From COVID Despite Vaccine & Urges Fans & Kids To Wear Masks

Melissa Joan Hart
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Melissa Joan Hart Build Speaker Series, New York, USA - 02 Apr 2019
NO GOOD NICK
Melissa Joan Hart 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Oct 2018
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1622974a) Sabrina The Teenage Witch , Melissa Joan Hart Film and Television View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

Melissa Joan Hart said she likely contracted the breakthrough COVID-19 infection from one of her 3 kids, who were exposed to the virus at school.

Melissa Joan Hart, 45, is urging everyone to continue wearing masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated. The actress informed her followers about the breakthrough infection — which are rare, but still possible —  in an Aug. 18 Instagram video. “I got COVID. I got vaccinated and I got COVID, and it’s bad,” Melissa said from her bed, before divulging some of her symptoms. “It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe,” she explained.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum said that at least one of her three children — Mason Wilkerson, 15, Braydon Wilkerson, 13, and Tucker Wilkerson, 8 — has the virus as well, and she’s “praying the other ones are okay.” Melissa said she’s “mad” about the situation, adding, “we tried and took precautions and cut our exposure by a lot, but I think we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got a little lazy.”

Melissa also pointed her anger towards her children’s school, which does not enforce a mask mandate. “I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from,” she said. “Nothing I can do about it now. I just really hope my husband [Mark Wilkerson] and the other ones don’t get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital I can’t go with them.” As she began to choke up, Melissa said she was “scared and sad” and wished she “did better,” but urged her followers that they could learn from her mistakes. “I’m asking you guys to do better, protect your families, protect your kids. Stay vigilant and stay safe.”

Melissa Joan Hart
Melissa Joan Hart (Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrities Who Were Diagnosed With Coronavirus: Bill Maher, Tom Hanks & More

Bill Maher poses for a portrait backstage at 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival - Backstage, Beverly Hills, USA
Gwyneth Paltrow attends ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. Photo by Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is shown during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif. Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus. Towns talked about his mother's condition Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on his Instagram page and urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

After announcing her diagnosis, and pleading to her followers to continue precautions amid the pandemic, Melissa received well wishes from fans and fellow celebs. “I love you and find this beyond heartbreaking,” Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur said on Melissa’s post, while Patricia Heaton commented, “Praying for a speedy recover,” and Iain Armitage said, “So sorry – feel better!!!!”

Melissa’s former Sabrina co-star Caroline Rhea also shared some love, telling her fellow actress, “I hate hearing this. I hope you are all feeling better very soon. Sending you lots of love.”