J.Lo ‘Lit Up’ Over ‘Meaningful’ Necklaces For Ben Affleck’s Daughters, Says Celebrity Jeweler

HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celebrity jewelry designer who reportedly gifted Jennifer Lopez with special necklaces for Ben Affleck’s daughters.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and her daughter, Emme, picked up a few very “meaningful” pieces of jewelry on Aug. 15. The Hustlers star and her daughter, 13, were gifted with beautiful birth flower necklaces. It’s been reported that the mother-daughter duo also snagged a couple for Ben Affleck’s two daughters – Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15.

J.Lo and Emme were enjoying the annual “Day of Indulgence” event at producer Jennifer Klein’s house when they received a few special pieces designed by Made by Mary. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Mary Moody, the owner and creator of Made by Mary. Although Moody didn’t disclose who the two extra necklaces were for, she recalled how the singer “lit up” with excitement over the stunning pieces and even dropped a few small hints!

“Both Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme were so kind. We were able to chat for a few minutes and it was so incredible to see her connect with our product,” Moody said. “She lit up when she let us know that the Lotus {her birth flower} is ‘her flower’. It was a pinch me moment seeing her excited about our birth flower necklaces.”

“After learning that the Lotus was her July birth month flower, she said it was something that she instantly connected with. [Lopez] added that the pieces she picked out were beautiful and would make great gifts,” the celebrity jeweler said.

“Jennifer picked out one of our July Lotus Birth Flowers for herself and her daughter Emme picked out our February Violet Birth Flower. They also picked out a January Carnation Birth Flower and December Holly Birth Flower to gift.” Although Moody wouldn’t divulge who the other necklaces were for, it’s important to note that Seraphina’s birthday is Jan. 6 and Violet’s is Dec. 1. “We only chatted for a few minutes. It was hard for me not to get emotional during the interaction seeing how impactful and meaningful these pieces were to her,” Moody admitted.

Made by Mary was founded in 2013 and started as a business on Etsy. Moody’s celebrity clientele grew over the years after she built the business during a “time of uncertainty”. She said, “I was a new mom with a sweet little baby and an exhausting mix of postpartum depression, fatigue, and confusion about my purpose.”

“I found immense joy in crafting heartfelt jewelry that allowed me to connect with countless women, hear their stories, celebrate their joys, and offer comfort during their heartbreaks,” she said. “What began as a journey to find a way out of my depression became a passion for connecting with women worldwide and helping to empower them through simple yet impactful jewelry.”