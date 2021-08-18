Watch

Michael B. Jordan Gets Drenched In Sweat During Intense, Shirtless Workout — Watch

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching video of himself ‘locked in’ while sitting down and lifting weights and called himself ‘a work in progress.’

Michael B. Jordan, 34, proved he’s in incredible shape with his latest gym video! The actor shared an Instagram clip that showed him sitting down on a workout bench while lifting a weight bar and sweating like crazy on Aug. 17. He had an intense look on his face that indicated the lifting was challenging him and shared some inspiring words in his caption.

“Work in progress.. Locked in!!! #thecallietway #consistency #mbjxco,” the caption read. 

Once he shared the amazing video, his fans shared comments about how impressed they were. “Always got the pedal to the metal,” one follower wrote while another called him “super sexy.” A third exclaimed, “Love to see it!” and a fourth shared, “He’s back at it again!”

Michael B. Jordan shows off his muscles during a previous outing.

Michael’s latest workout video comes less than a week after he made headlines for showing off his muscles in the trailer for his new military drama, A Journal For Jordan. The video included clips of him getting flirty with on-screen love interest Chanté Adams and him going shirtless while in a bedroom. The results of his disciplined fitness routine are clearly shown in the new flick and his acting abilities are greater than ever.

In addition to social media posts and movies, Michael sometimes shows off his fit body and charming good looks in ads. He wowed in a Coach ad alongside Jennifer Lopez just three weeks ago. In one of the campaign pics, he was standing outside while smiling and surrounded by others engaged in all sorts of activities. He wore various Coach clothing items, including a brown leather oversized aviator jacket with shearling lining, brown knit pants, black leather combat boots, and held the navy leather Hitch Backpack With Varsity Stripe.

After appearing in the campaign, Michael released a statement about how much he appreciated the concept of the pics. “The idea of being amongst friends means being around people you’re comfortable with,” he said. “People you can be yourself with, grow with, be creative with. It’s about being in an environment that makes you comfortable, where you can be authentic and thrive.”