Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Red Slit Dress Alongside Michael B. Jordan For New Coach Campaign – Photos

Jennifer Lopez & Michael B. Jordan star in the new fall campaign for Coach & they both look stunning in the photoshoot.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The new Coach “With Friends” Fall 2021 campaign is officially here and two of our favorite celebs – Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan – star in it. J.Lo looks drop-dead-gorgeous in the photoshoot wearing the bright red patterned midi 1930’S Dress with a plunging slit on the front that revealed her toned legs. She topped her look with the baggy gray wool Overcoat, gold heels, and a green purse.

In another gorgeous photo of J.Lo from the shoot, she rocked a pair of tight brown knit pants with a matching chunky brown patterned Signature Cardigan, a canvas bucket hat covered in the Coach logo, the brown Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag, and her signature massive gold hoops.

Meanwhile, Michael looked unbelievably handsome in his ensemble which featured a brown leather Oversized Aviator Jacket with shearling lining, brown knit pants, black leather combat boots, and the navy leather Hitch Backpack With Varsity Stripe.

The fun campaign features J.Lo and Michael hanging out and playing games with friends while showcasing the new fall 2021 collection which includes the new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, Hitch Backpack, and the comeback of the Rogue bag.

J.Lo gushed about the campaign, “When you’re with friends, possibilities are endless. When I’m with my friends, we don’t always know what will happen next. We’re just hanging out and taking it as it comes. Just knowing that people are out there and they’re doing things, it’s encouraging—it’s optimistic, and it’s spontaneous.”

Michael felt the same way as he said, “The idea of being amongst friends means being around people you’re comfortable with. People you can be yourself with, grow with, be creative with. It’s about being in an environment that makes you comfortable, where you can be authentic and thrive.”