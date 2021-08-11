Michael B. Jordan Shows Off His Huge Muscles While Shirtless In New ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Trailer — Watch

Michael B. Jordan is starring in the new military drama as First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, a real-life soldier who kept journals from his time in Iraq. The movie was directed by Denzel Washington.

Michael B. Jordan is looking totally jacked in his new movie! The trailer for the 34-year-old’s new film, A Journal For Jordan, officially dropped on Wednesday, Aug. 11, with his muscles on full display. In one bit, he rocks a fitted peach colored t-shirt as he shares a flirty on-screen moment with love interest Chanté Adams, and in another, he goes totally shirtless for a bedroom scene. Michael clearly worked on his fitness for the military drama, which more than paid off on-screen (and we’re sure girlfriend Lori Harvey, 24, approves).

The Denzel Washington directed movie is based on the 2008 Pulitzer Prize winning memoir by real-life First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who Michael plays in the film. The real Charles, who died in 2006, kept detailed journals from his deployment in the Iraq war — including messages for his infant son Jordan. Sadly, the baby was just 7-months-old when his father lost his life during the war. Specifically, the film follows the relationship between Charles and reporter Dana Canedy, who is played by Chanté.

The real-life Dana is still very much involved in publishing and media, now holding the role of senior vice president of a Simon & Schuster division in addition to being a mom to 14-year-old Jordan. The movie, set for a Christmas release, follows their love story from early dates at a museum to Jordan’s birth and untimely death at war.

Michael has previously talked about working with the iconic Denzel, who was won two Academy Awards including a Best Actor Oscar for 2002’s Training Day. “Being directed by the GOAT [greatest of all time] — Denzel, himself — and being able to work with a very talented cast and actress in Chanté Adams, it’s something that I’ve been looking forward to,” he said during an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in Feb. 2021. “We’re having a blast and I’m getting a masterclass and a crazy education on character development, directing, and producing from Todd Black and Denzel Washington. It’s a great thing,” Michael, who is a producer on the film, added.