Lori Harvey Cozies Up To Her ‘Heart’ Michael B. Jordan In New Adorable Selfie

Lori Harvey posed with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan while comfortably hanging out in a new Instagram pic.

Lori Harvey, 24, stayed close to her beau Michael B. Jordan, 34, in her latest selfie! The model took to her Instagram story to share the new cozy pic, which showed her and the actor posing from the neck up while putting their heads together. She wore a gray hoodie and had the hood over her head as she looked down at the camera as he wore a white top and looked up and away from the camera.

Lori showed love in the caption for the snapshot, which included a red heart and peace sign emoji. A large painting of some sort looked like it was hanging up on a wall behind the lovebirds but all eyes were definitely on them. After the new pic quickly made its way across the internet, social media users couldn’t help but leave comments about how great the couple, who went official with their romance in Jan., looked together.

“Beautiful,” one user wrote while another said “they look so good together.” A third left many heart-eyed emojis and a fourth simply wrote, “Love.”

Lori’s latest selfie comes a week after a source told us that how she keeps her love alive with Michael when he’s off filming movies. “Lori understands that Michael’s career will have him traveling the globe for work, being on set for weeks and months at a time, and that she may not always be able to see him for extended periods of time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “That’s why they make such an effort to get the quality time in whenever they can.”

“Lori has always been a fiercely independent woman and she’s also got all the confidence in the world,” the source continued “She feels blessed to be with the most amazing man on the planet, but she also knows what she signed up for when they started dating.”

Michael has been filming Journal for Jordan in New York City, and when she’s not with him, Lori is apparently focusing on herself in other places like L.A. “While Michael is in New York filming, Lori is happy focusing on ‘me time’ and she headed to LA for some pampering,” the source added. “They make sure to stay connected by FaceTiming whenever they can, texting, etc.”