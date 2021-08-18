Ben Affleck Bonds With Daughter Violet, 15, In New Photos After ‘Perfect’ Birthday With J.Lo

Ben Affleck was photographed taking his three kids, including Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, as well as his mom, Chris, to the California Science Center, three days after his 49th birthday.

Ben Affleck, 49, had a special family outing on Aug. 18 and showed off his sweet bond with his oldest daughter, Violet. The actor had his arm around the 15-year-old while they walked alongside his other two kids, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, as well as his mom, Chris, as they all visited the California Science Center. He was dressed in a dark gray blazer-style jacket over a black graphic T-shirt, black jeans, and white and gray sneakers and topped off his look with sunglasses and a black face mask.

Meanwhile, Violet wore a cute maroon short-sleeved dress and dark blue sneakers and a blue face mask while Seraphina wore a blue plaid long-sleeved shirt over a white collared shirt, light blue jeans, black and red sneakers, and a gray face mask. Samuel wore a green T-shirt, darker green pants, black sneakers, and a lime green face mask.

Chris also looked stylish in a dark teal top under a black button-down shirt, white pants, black sandals, and a medical face mask. The party of five looked relaxed and content as they happily walked outside the science center’s building.

Ben’s latest outing with his mom and kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49, comes just days after celebrating his birthday. He was spotted hanging out with his kids while going to visit a family friend in Los Angeles on the special day and then later reportedly hung out with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, and her twins Max and Emme, both 13. The trio apparently had a “low key” weekend that was “what he wanted.”

“Jennifer had a cake for him,” a source told PEOPLE about Ben’s private celebration. “Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect. It was exactly what he wanted.”

Ben’s birthday festivities with J.Lo doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering the two have seemed inseparable since rekindling their years old flame earlier this year. They were previously engaged while being in a relationship from 2002-2004, when fans gave them their memorable nickname, “Bennifer.” He also spent her birthday with her last month.