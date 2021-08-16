Kaley Cuoco Hugs Pete Davidson While Filming New Movie After His Reported Split From Phoebe Dynevor

Following his reported split from Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson was all smiles while spending time with Kaley Cuoco filming their upcoming rom-com ‘Meet Cute.’

Pete Davidson, 27, looked to be in good spirits on the set of his upcoming film Meet Cute on Sunday (Aug. 15) following his reported split from girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor, 26. The Saturday Night Live comedian was all smiles as he and co-star Kaley Cuoco, 35, shared a sweet hug between takes of filming their rom-com in New York City. The two stars have developed a close bond while working together on their movie, and that bond seemed too be alive and well with their heartfelt embrace!

Pete was dressed in a long-sleeved striped shirt and black jeans for filming on Sunday. The Staten Island native had a big grin on his face as he received a loving bear hug from Kaley, who looked just as happy to show some love to her friend and co-star. The Flight Attendant actress wore a stylish yellow mini-dress for the evening shoot in the Big Apple.

The cute pics of Pete and Kaley were taken the same day that reports surfaced of his split from Phoebe. Pete was first romantically linked to the Bridgerton alum in Feb. 2021, but an insider told The Sun on Sunday that the two split over distance and busy work schedules. “As time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work,” the source said. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Pete and Phoebe for comment, but didn’t hear back.

Pete and Phoebe have been apart while filming their respective projects: he’s in NYC shooting Meet Cute, and she’s in the U.K. working on the second season of her hit Netflix drama. “Phoebe and Pete were last together in the UK in July but since he flew back to the States, he’s not seen her,” the source told The Sun. “Obviously all the travel restrictions because of the pandemic have not helped. It was wild while it lasted and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them,” the insider added.

The former couple first sparked romance romances when Pete was spotted taking selfies with fans about an hour out of Phoebe’s hometown in Caverswall, U.K. in March 2021. Eagle eyed fans caught the two wearing matching “PD” necklaces — for both of their initials — in April interviews, but they weren’t photographed for the first time until later that month. After staying quiet in May and June, the pair made their public debut at Wimbledon on July 3, where they snuggled up in the stands and clearly weren’t afraid to show some PDA.