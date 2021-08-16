See Pics

Kaley Cuoco Hugs Pete Davidson While Filming New Movie After His Reported Split From Phoebe Dynevor

Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson
SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA
Pete Davidson Dave Chappelle in concert, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco Showing amazing chemistry posing for a photo in-between takes of Alex Lehmann's new film "MEET CUTE." The story is based on the concept of "What would you do if you could travel to your loved one's past and heal their wounds and make a perfect partner.". 15 Aug 2021 Pictured: PETE DAVIDSON, KALEY CUOCO Filming "Meet Cute.". Photo credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778750_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and her American comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson look happy as they are pictured arriving together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.The American comedian Pete Davidson showed his chivalrous side as he sheltered girlfriend Phoebe from the rain as she looked stylish as ever wearing a khaki dress with a beige Louis Vuitton handbag!!Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor, Pete DavidsonBACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Old Boy's Club / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season: 46 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson -- (Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
News Writer

Following his reported split from Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson was all smiles while spending time with Kaley Cuoco filming their upcoming rom-com ‘Meet Cute.’

Pete Davidson, 27, looked to be in good spirits on the set of his upcoming film Meet Cute on Sunday (Aug. 15) following his reported split from girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor, 26. The Saturday Night Live comedian was all smiles as he and co-star Kaley Cuoco, 35, shared a sweet hug between takes of filming their rom-com in New York City. The two stars have developed a close bond while working together on their movie, and that bond seemed too be alive and well with their heartfelt embrace!

Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco
Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco hug while filming ‘Meet Cute’ in NYC on Aug. 15, 2021 (Photo: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA)

Pete was dressed in a long-sleeved striped shirt and black jeans for filming on Sunday. The Staten Island native had a big grin on his face as he received a loving bear hug from Kaley, who looked just as happy to show some love to her friend and co-star. The Flight Attendant actress wore a stylish yellow mini-dress for the evening shoot in the Big Apple.

Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco
Pete Davidson & Kaley Cuoco hug while filming ‘Meet Cute’ in NYC on Aug. 15, 2021 (Photo: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA)

EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco Taking her dog for a stroll while drinking a smoothie in NYC. 16 Sep 2020 Pictured: Kaley Cuoco. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA700980_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaley Cuoco at the Handprints Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater Hollywood. Los Angeles, 01.05.2019 | usage worldwide Photo by: Dave Starbuck/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The cute pics of Pete and Kaley were taken the same day that reports surfaced of his split from Phoebe. Pete was first romantically linked to the Bridgerton alum in Feb. 2021, but an insider told The Sun on Sunday that the two split over distance and busy work schedules. “As time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work,” the source said. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Pete and Phoebe for comment, but didn’t hear back.

Pete and Phoebe have been apart while filming their respective projects: he’s in NYC shooting Meet Cute, and she’s in the U.K. working on the second season of her hit Netflix drama. “Phoebe and Pete were last together in the UK in July but since he flew back to the States, he’s not seen her,” the source told The Sun. “Obviously all the travel restrictions because of the pandemic have not helped. It was wild while it lasted and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them,” the insider added.

Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson
Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson at Wimbledon in London on July 3, 2021 (Photo: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA)

The former couple first sparked romance romances when Pete was spotted taking selfies with fans about an hour out of Phoebe’s hometown in Caverswall, U.K. in March 2021. Eagle eyed fans caught the two wearing matching “PD” necklaces — for both of their initials — in April interviews, but they weren’t photographed for the first time until later that month. After staying quiet in May and June, the pair made their public debut at Wimbledon on July 3, where they snuggled up in the stands and clearly weren’t afraid to show some PDA.