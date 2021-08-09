Pete Davidson Holds Hands With Kaley Cuoco On ‘Scariest Ride’ At Six Flags While Filming New Movie

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star and ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member took an off day while filming their new movie to go to the amusement park together and show each other their favorite rides.

Hold on tight! Pete Davidson, 27, and Kaley Cuoco, 35, have gotten really close while filming their upcoming movie Meet Cute. Kaley revealed that The King of Staten Island star had “peer pressured” her into going on a terrifying ride at Six Flags amusement park on Monday August 9, and she grabbed onto his hand for dear life. The actress posted tons of silly videos of herself and her co-star having a blast, while going on rides. Check out the photos here!

The Flight Attendant actress called the first ride they went on “the scariest ride of [her] life.” The ride they were on was like a slingshot. The duo were strapped into a seat, and then when it was released the pair were bouncing on elastic-like, bungee cords. Kaley pointed out that she let Pete know just how scared she was the whole time, shouting, “Pete I hate you so much” before they took off. Once the two were in motion, Kaley screamed, while the SNL star kicked his legs. She made fun of her co-star in a caption for the picture. “Also, Pete why are your legs 14 feet long?” she joked.

Even though she was terrified of some of the roller coasters, Kaley got some revenge on Pete by taking him on an easy-going, carousel-like ride where they sit in elephants that go at a mellow pace. “So Pete took me to Six Flags today and took me on a bunch of scary rides. So I made him go on my favorite ride,” she said in a video, while Pete sits in the elephant behind her. The comedian seemed less than enthusiastic to be on the ride, clearly aimed towards very young children. At one point, he playfully flipped his middle finger at Kaley, while she filmed.

It looked like Kaley and Pete had a great day, taking a break from their upcoming movie! The day spent at Six Flags was just one of the ways that Pete has relaxed during the Saturday Night Live hiatus. Back in July, he went to the Wimbledon tennis tournament with his new girlfriend, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.