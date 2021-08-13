See Pics

Bella Hadid Stuns In Stringy Tie-Dye Bikini With A Matching Sarong In Sexy New Desert Photos

Desert hues: Bella Hadid rocked a tie-dye bikini that made her blend into her desert surroundings in sexy new photos.

The desert is for photo ops: Bella Hadid stunned in a tie-dye bikini with a matching sarong in sexy new snapshots from the desert. The model, 24, matched her outfit to her surroundings with a brown sandy-toned tie-dye bikini top and matching wrap bottom in new photos shared on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Bella finished the look with a gold waist belt, headscarf in a similar dusty earth tone, and sunglasses. She pulled her long hair into braided ponytails to beat the heat. In a separate post, the model offered closer, detailed snapshots of her accessories.

The model has several memorable fashion moments under her belt, but recently revealed that even she experiences fashion insecurities at times. In a Vogue segment published on Thursday (below), Bella took a stroll down fashion memory lane and broke down 15 of her looks from 2015 until now. She then revealed that the racy red Alexandre Vauthier gown with a high leg slit and plunging neckline she wore on the red carpet at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival had “embarrassed” her.

“I kind of get embarrassed of this moment still,” Bella said of the look. “Even though the dress is gorgeous, it just doesn’t feel so much like me.” She revealed that she was “nervous” in it. “I look very sexual. I was still nervous about cameras and nervous about having a lot of makeup on and nervous about this slit.” The model also divulged that that moment on the red carpet bred her alter ego, Belinda. “I’m just so the opposite of her. She is very va-va-voom. Bless her.”

It’s clear that her fashion confidence has grown since then. At this year’s Cannes Film Festival in July, Bella hit the red carpet in a bold black form-fitting Schiaparelli gown with a plunging neckline that went far below her chest. Her chest was covered with a large, luxe gold neckpiece that resembled lungs. She previously gushed over the look on Instagram and thanked Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry. “Thank you for breathing life into me @danielroseberry,” she wrote. “The minute I saw your masterpiece of couture for the first time last week, I just knew!”