Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Tiny Blue Bikini While Rocking A Cowboy Hat In New Beach Photos

Hot cowgirl summer: Megan Thee Stallion rocked a tiny blue bikini and a cowboy hat in sexy new snapshots.

Megan Thee Stallion is having a hot cowgirl summer. The rapper, 26, real name Megan Pete, shared a series of snapshots on the beach in the ultimate summer attire: a teeny tiny baby blue bikini and straw cowboy hat. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper showed off her modeling prowess and struck a few poses on the scenic beach.

Megan captioned the series of images with a cowboy and wave emoji.

The rapper recently graced the cover of Essence’s September/October issue. In the accompanying interview published on Thursday, Megan chatted all things preserving her personal space and, most importantly, her upcoming sophomore album. Of being conscious of the people she surrounds herself with, Megan said, “There are probably approximately four people around me on a daily basis. I don’t see a lot of people, I don’t talk to a lot of people, because I feel like it’s not good for me.”

“I figured out that my personal space is what keeps me balanced and it’s what keeps me centered,” she continued. This selectiveness has extended into her career, as the rapper has been tight-lipped about her next album, a follow-up to 2020’s Good News. While she didn’t offer much on potential cameos, Megan teased the new album to the outlet. “I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” the “WAP” rapper said. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out.”

Megan Thee Stallion at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021 (Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

Megan continued, “This project is me talking my sh*t, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.” The Grammy Award winner is all about that come-up, particularly, becoming better than she was. “Every time I make a move, I’m like, ‘Okay, how can we be better than Megan last month?'” she told Essence. “‘How can we be better than Megan last year?’”

The rapper is among the leading artists of this year’s nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards, set to air September 12. The network announced the nominations on Wednesday, and Megan garnered six nominations overall, coming in as the second-most nominated artist. (Justin Bieber holds the top spot.) Meg is nominated for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, among others.