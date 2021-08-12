NBA Star Andre Drummond Bravely Saves Son Deon, 2, From Drowning After Falling Into Their Pool — Watch

The Philadelphia 76er dove into his pool to pull his son out in heroic footage that the NBA center shared on Twitter.

The most important save of NBA Player Andre Drummond‘s life wasn’t on the court, but in the pool! The 28-year-old Philadelphia 76ers center leapt to his two-year-old son Deon‘s rescue on Thursday August 12, when the little boy fell into their backyard pool. The boy accidentally went over the edge into the water, and his dad immediately leapt in to save him, while other people in the video screamed.

NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂 No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021

Andre tweeted out the video, taken by a security camera, and wrote that thankfully “No one was harmed.” He also mentioned how terrifying it was. “Not all heroes wear capes,” he wrote. “A parent’s worst nightmare… Feat. my son and I.” Andre leapt into the pool as soon as his son fell. Andre was totally clothed, and even still had socks and slides on, as they can be seen when he stood up! Even though the basketball player was definitely scared, Deon seemed unfazed. Someone in the clip remarked, “He’s already smiling,” after Andre lifted his son out of the water.

Even though it was definitely scary to have to save his son, Andre did show off some of his kid’s swimming skills on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday August 11. He shared a video of his child swimming in the pool with floaties on! He also played the song “Smile” by Lil Duval in the clip, specifically the part where he sings, “I’m living my best life!”

Deon is Andre’s only son, according to eCelebrity Mirror. The 76er had the little boy with Abigail Russo in February 2019. He also has a daughter, Aubrey EllaRose, with Elizabeth Costadoni, born in March 2019. Both moms regularly share adorable pictures of their kids on their Instagram accounts. Abigail also posted Instagram stories of Andre playing in the pool with his kids on Wednesday. Before either of his kids were born, Andre was romantically linked to actress and former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy back in 2013, after the couple flirted via Instagram DM, but the relationship fizzled out very quickly.