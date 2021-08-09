Rihanna Looks Gorgeous Rocking A Crop Top In New Video For ‘Fenty’ Perfume — Watch

Rihanna looked fabulous when she showed off her toned abs in a tiny crop top to promote the launch of her new Fenty perfume.

Rihanna, 33, always makes a statement, no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did to promote her new Fenty perfume in a sexy new ad. In the video, RiRi looked stunning while wearing a white Gucci Spring 2001 Cropped Top with a pair of high-waisted baggy tan Balenciaga Cargo Pants. She styled the outfit with a white fuzzy R13 Teddy Bear Oversized Wool-Blend Boucle Cardigan draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a Messika Aria Double Ear Cuff.

Later on in the video, Ri ditched her casual outfit for a sexy skintight sheer black Supriya Lele Fall 2021 Halter Dress and then a black criss-cross Tom Ford Viscose Silk Jersey Bra with a black Supriya Lele Fall 2021 Leather Jacket draped over her.

Rihanna has been slaying her outfits lately and aside from this new ad, she was out in New York City on Aug. 5, when she rocked a tight black Nensi Dojaka Dress with a pair of white Adidas Classic Samba Sneakers, Linda Farrow x the Attico Marfa Sunglasses, and a Gucci Velvet Monogram Shoulder Bag.

Meanwhile, earlier that same day, Rihanna showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of high-waisted, super short and distressed light-wash denim shorts with a strapless Dior Spring 2009 Top, a Goyard Belharra Canvas Tote Bag, a pink Emma Brewin Fur Hat, a Briony Raymond New York Jumbo Pisces Zodiac Medallion, and Amina Muaddi Henson Sandals.

Rihanna chose to wear that same bucket hat one day prior when she styled it with a pair of oversized green The Attico Fern Multicolor Cargo Pants with a silky pink camisole, white pointed-toe pumps, a Briony Raymond New York Jumbo Pisces Zodiac Medallion, and Versace Vintage 90’s Checkered Sunglasses.