Fashion

Rihanna Looks Gorgeous Rocking A Crop Top In New Video For ‘Fenty’ Perfume — Watch

rihanna
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
Exclusive All Round - UK Web: set fee 350 GBP 50 pp All other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12244995z) Exclusive - Rihanna goes out with friends. She went out bowling on Essex and Delancey. The couple and some friends then went on to a dinner on Houston Exclusive - Rocky and Rihanna's night out, New York, USA - 02 Aug 2021
New York, NY - Rihanna heads to dinner at Carbone Italian restaurant in a sexy black lace dress and heels. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 5 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna arriving at the Bowery Hotel in New York City Rihanna out and about, New York, USA - 28 Jun 2021 Wearing Supriya Lele View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Rihanna looked fabulous when she showed off her toned abs in a tiny crop top to promote the launch of her new Fenty perfume.

Rihanna, 33, always makes a statement, no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did to promote her new Fenty perfume in a sexy new ad. In the video, RiRi looked stunning while wearing a white Gucci Spring 2001 Cropped Top with a pair of high-waisted baggy tan Balenciaga Cargo Pants. She styled the outfit with a white fuzzy R13 Teddy Bear Oversized Wool-Blend Boucle Cardigan draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a Messika Aria Double Ear Cuff.

Later on in the video, Ri ditched her casual outfit for a sexy skintight sheer black Supriya Lele Fall 2021 Halter Dress and then a black criss-cross Tom Ford Viscose Silk Jersey Bra with a black Supriya Lele Fall 2021 Leather Jacket draped over her.

Rihanna has been slaying her outfits lately and aside from this new ad, she was out in New York City on Aug. 5, when she rocked a tight black Nensi Dojaka Dress with a pair of white Adidas Classic Samba Sneakers, Linda Farrow x the Attico Marfa Sunglasses, and a Gucci Velvet Monogram Shoulder Bag.

Meanwhile, earlier that same day, Rihanna showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of high-waisted, super short and distressed light-wash denim shorts with a strapless Dior Spring 2009 Top, a Goyard Belharra Canvas Tote Bag, a pink Emma Brewin Fur Hat, a Briony Raymond New York Jumbo Pisces Zodiac Medallion, and Amina Muaddi Henson Sandals.

Related Gallery

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky -- Photos Of The Couple

Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web: 350 GBP set fee 50pp GBP. Print: Please contact your account manager for pricing. For all other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12248631y) Exclusive - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Exclusive - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrate her billion dollar day, New York, USA - 04 Aug 2021 Rihanna and Rocky make a lot of shopping stops. They start by Rocky going to shop at The Hat Club. They then go to Forbidden Planet to shop for some collectible memorabilia and then go shop for collectible posters. A dinner stop is next in Chinatown on Mott street. Across the street they checked out an arcade place and then headed home. Rihanna did not stop the shopping there
Exclusive All Round - UK Web: set fee 350 GBP 50 pp All other territories please call for pricing Mandatory Credit: Photo by BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock (12244995c) Exclusive - ASAP Rocky and Rihanna go out with friends. The two went out bowling on Essex and Delancey. The couple and some friends then went on to a dinner on Houston Exclusive - Rocky and Rihanna's night out, New York, USA - 02 Aug 2021
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rub their sleepy eyes when exiting the studio at 9AM in New York. They spent over 10 hours in the studio Pictured: Rihanna,A$AP Rocky Ref: SPL5242156 290721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights

Rihanna chose to wear that same bucket hat one day prior when she styled it with a pair of oversized green The Attico Fern Multicolor Cargo Pants with a silky pink camisole, white pointed-toe pumps, a Briony Raymond New York Jumbo Pisces Zodiac Medallion, and Versace Vintage 90’s Checkered Sunglasses.