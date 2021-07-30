Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!

Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!

RiRi gave the camera a sweet, flirty smile as she bent down and held up a piece of artwork, tagging Lil’ Mama and creative director Franc Fernandez. “when #GLOSSBOMB is #1 in North America…annnnddd #GLOSSBOMBHEAT is numero tres!!!” she exclaimed in the caption, celebrating the massive success of her recently released product. “I never get used to this s—! Thank you guys for lovin up on my lil @fentybeauty lipglosses man,” she added. The latest incarnation of Rihanna’s moisturizing lip gloss formula is shimmer free, but offers all the plumping effects with shea butter, vitamin E and the brand’s “plump job complex.”

The singer didn’t tag a location, but appeared to be standing in a studio as she posed in front of a shelf lined with books. In the first post, she stood on a balcony as she filmed a screen in the middle of an ocean promoting the gloss. “Look at me,” she said, capturing what seemed to be the turquoise blue water of Miami.

Rihanna was recently in the southern Florida city with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32, where the rapper was a headliner at the star-studded Rolling Loud music festival. Supportive Rihanna stunned in a gold dress as she supported the him at the event last week, followed by a casual date night at the World Famous House of Mac! The pair have sent touched back down in New York City where they were seen leaving a music studio on July 29.