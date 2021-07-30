Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

See Pic

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat

Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna photocall, Seoul, South Korea - 17 Sep 2019
Rihanna in her many outfits of the day now wears a pink bandana Rihanna out and about, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2021
Rihanna appears smitten as she leaves an office after visiting boyfriend A$AP Rocky for a few hours on Tuesday afternoon. Rihanna and Rocky have been a lot more public with their romance lately. The couple who rekindled their romance during the pandemic, were recently spotted enjoying a PDA filled night out at a bar in the city. Just days ago he was spotted sweeping her off her feet and playfully carrying her in his arms during another outing in the city. The couple kept their relationship very low key in the beginning but certainly seem to not be holding back anymore. The Barbadian beauty sported white shorts with an oversized grey blazer that featured a large slit in the back, a blue cap and a pair of white mules.
Rihanna wa spotted out in LA on Tuesday night, as she enjoyed dinner with some friends . The singer looked absolutely radiant in a pearlescent satin dress and bomber jacket as she made her way inside.
Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!

Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!

RiRi gave the camera a sweet, flirty smile as she bent down and held up a piece of artwork, tagging Lil’ Mama and creative director Franc Fernandez. “when #GLOSSBOMB is #1 in North America…annnnddd #GLOSSBOMBHEAT is numero tres!!!” she exclaimed in the caption, celebrating the massive success of her recently released product. “I never get used to this s—! Thank you guys for lovin up on my lil @fentybeauty lipglosses man,” she added. The latest incarnation of Rihanna’s moisturizing lip gloss formula is shimmer free, but offers all the plumping effects with shea butter, vitamin E and the brand’s “plump job complex.”

Rihanna
Rihanna is seen wearing denim shorts. (Splashnews)

The singer didn’t tag a location, but appeared to be standing in a studio as she posed in front of a shelf lined with books. In the first post, she stood on a balcony as she filmed a screen in the middle of an ocean promoting the gloss. “Look at me,” she said, capturing what seemed to be the turquoise blue water of Miami.

Rihanna was recently in the southern Florida city with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32, where the rapper was a headliner at the star-studded Rolling Loud music festival. Supportive Rihanna stunned in a gold dress as she supported the him at the event last week, followed by a casual date night at the World Famous House of Mac! The pair have sent touched back down in New York City where they were seen leaving a music studio on July 29.