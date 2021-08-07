Rihanna Rocks Sexy Black Mini With A Red Lip For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Rihanna added a casual vibe to her sexy LBD with neon-laced sneakers and a throwback suede Gucci bag for a night out at a club.



Rihanna, 33, pulled out a classic little black dress for a night out on the town! The Anti singer was spotted in New York City on Thursday, Aug. 5 in the low-cut, spaghetti strap mini and neon-laced Adidas Samba sneakers as she headed to a night club with friends. She kept her black hair down and center parted, adding an element of glam with a bold, red lipstick! The always stylish Fenty Beauty CEO finished her ensemble with a suede Gucci ‘GG’ logo bag and a pair of black plastic sunglasses. While outside the club, she reportedly was asked about her newfound billionaire status, replying, “God is good.”

This marks Rihanna’s second black dress look in a week, as she also rocked one just days ago on a date with boyfirend A$AP Rocky, 32. She covered up the look with a beige, button down sweater of the same length adding a pair of Amina Muaddi‘s signature flared heel sandals on her feet. The duo were seen bowling at Essex & Delancey — where we’re guessing she borrowed a pair of bowling shoes — followed by a romantic dinner date! At one point, RiRi waved to a crowed as her beau — wearing a pair of camo pants, bright sneakers and bold, red sunglasses — confidently walked next to her.

Rihanna and A$AP are seriously the cutest couple ever, and put their love on full display Miami’s recent Rolling Loud music festival where the rapper was headlining! Proud girlfriend Rihanna was spotted in the crowd supporting her man, and the two also shared a hug and kiss in front of fans. The fashion queen looked absolutely gorgeous in a slinky black number for the outdoor show, changing into a casual look for a laid back mac and cheese dinner following his performance.

Outside of the show, the two kept a “low profile” in the southern Florida city, where they were also spotted at the exclusive 1 Hotel Residences. “They arrived separately through a private entrance,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of the pair reuniting at the South Beach hotel. “She then entered the lobby area and immediately fell into his arms for a hug and kiss…You could tell [she] was smiling even though she kept a very low profile with her hat and purple mask on. They got into an elevator together,” the insider also told HL.