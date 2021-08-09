Eliza Dushku Gives Birth: ‘Buffy’ Star Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Peter Palandjian

Eliza Dushku is now a mom of two after recently giving birth to a ‘beautiful son’ named ‘Bodan’.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On star Eliza Dushku welcomed her and husband Peter Panadjian’s second child together in early August, she revealed on Aug. 9.

“Welcoming our beautiful son, ‘Bodan,’ this week has been a journey in & of itself,” Eliza shared alongside a series of photos on Instagram. “Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers.”

Some of the photos in the gallery that Eliza posted include shots of her before giving birth. However, the very last picture in the gorgeous slideshow features what appear to be the feet of her newborn baby boy, and it’s so incredibly precious.

The 40-year-old actress announced in February that she was pregnant with her second child just 18 months after giving birth to her and Peter’s firstborn son, Bourne. “Mama x 2,” she captioned her baby bump debut on Instagram at the time. “@peter.palandjian and B — how I love you!!”

In May, Eliza received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she later took to Instagram to explain why she felt it was important for her to get the vaccine while pregnant. “I decided to get the #vaccines, at 5 & 6 months #pregnant, to protect myself & my belly baby + my toddler Bourne! All of my doctors, the CDC, WHO, incoming data, + most importantly: my husband & I feel confident this was the best action for our fam. Woot!” she said.

“We’re closer than ever to being through this nightmare & feeling so grateful for all who have sacrificed to get us here; and sending heartfelt love to all of those who have suffered and lost,” she added about the pandemic. “Vaccines work & will get the world back to some semblance of the normalcy we’re all craving. We got this, together. Please consider getting yours when you can (and if your doc agrees).”

Following her split with Rick Fox, Eliza got engaged to Peter, 57, in June 2017. They later tied the knot in their Boston hometown in August of the following year, and now, they’re the proud parents of two beautiful boys. Peter Palandjian was already the father of four children from a previous marriage — Manon, Petros, Margot and Madelon — when he and Eliza met.