Watch

Pregnant Cardi B Attempts Gymnastics Routine In A Skintight Sparkly Leotard — Watch

cardi
Alex Pesantes/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Mobo Awards 2017 - Leeds. Cardi B attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire URN:33935267
Cardi B performs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

It seems Cardi B was inspired by the Team USA gymnasts, as she decided to give the rhythmic version of the sport a try in a new video.

Cardi B, 28, isn’t scoring a gold medal for gymnastics anytime soon, but she certainly has the right attitude! The rapper tried her hand at the sport in a new video, explaining that she wanted to give it a go before signing up her three-year-old daughter Kulture. She was joined by singer and Insecure actress Amanda Seales during the latest episode of Messenger’s Cardi Tries, and explained that her adorable mini-me has expressed interest in the sport.

“I am not a flexible person, however, everything that I can do I’m gonna make sure my daughter can do,” Cardi told Amanda, while rocking a multicolored, sparkly leotard which put her baby bump on display. “Now that she turned 3, I’m gonna put her in gymnastics class. I just want her to be really flexible because being flexible always takes you a long way with everything.”

The “WAP” hitmaker then took to the floor and did a twirls and spins with a ribbon. “I watch these Olympic gymnasts and I think that gymnastics would be a good sport for my daughter,” she continued. Cardi and Amanda were trained by United States rhythmic gymnastics national team member Nastasya Generalova, who was impressed by the duo.

cardi b
Cardi B. Image: Alex Pesantes/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Cardi B: See Photos Of Her Hottest Red Carpet Looks

(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing a Moschino by Jeremy Scott top and skirt arrives at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - MAY 01: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) wearing Moschino poses in the press room at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(FILE) Cardi B And Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Per Hour Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Fashion Nova and Cardi B are donating $1,000 every hour for the next 42 days until they've given away $1 million to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 08: Rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) arrives at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party held at the Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

“When I heard Cardi B and Amanda were coming to my class, I was beyond stoked, because I know Cardi B is a complete performer, she knows how to get the audience going, and you need that in rhythmic gymnastics,” Generalova said.

As fans would know, Cardi and Offset, 29, are expecting their second child together — and the couple could not be more excited. Offset appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 20, and he was asked about getting Cardi a push present, aka, a gift to give her after pushing a baby out. The Migos rapper admitted that he still has to organize it. “I feel like the gift is the beautiful child already. I’ma get her a gift, though. I got to,” he said.