Pregnant Cardi B Attempts Gymnastics Routine In A Skintight Sparkly Leotard — Watch

It seems Cardi B was inspired by the Team USA gymnasts, as she decided to give the rhythmic version of the sport a try in a new video.

Cardi B, 28, isn’t scoring a gold medal for gymnastics anytime soon, but she certainly has the right attitude! The rapper tried her hand at the sport in a new video, explaining that she wanted to give it a go before signing up her three-year-old daughter Kulture. She was joined by singer and Insecure actress Amanda Seales during the latest episode of Messenger’s Cardi Tries, and explained that her adorable mini-me has expressed interest in the sport.

“I am not a flexible person, however, everything that I can do I’m gonna make sure my daughter can do,” Cardi told Amanda, while rocking a multicolored, sparkly leotard which put her baby bump on display. “Now that she turned 3, I’m gonna put her in gymnastics class. I just want her to be really flexible because being flexible always takes you a long way with everything.”

The “WAP” hitmaker then took to the floor and did a twirls and spins with a ribbon. “I watch these Olympic gymnasts and I think that gymnastics would be a good sport for my daughter,” she continued. Cardi and Amanda were trained by United States rhythmic gymnastics national team member Nastasya Generalova, who was impressed by the duo.

“When I heard Cardi B and Amanda were coming to my class, I was beyond stoked, because I know Cardi B is a complete performer, she knows how to get the audience going, and you need that in rhythmic gymnastics,” Generalova said.

As fans would know, Cardi and Offset, 29, are expecting their second child together — and the couple could not be more excited. Offset appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 20, and he was asked about getting Cardi a push present, aka, a gift to give her after pushing a baby out. The Migos rapper admitted that he still has to organize it. “I feel like the gift is the beautiful child already. I’ma get her a gift, though. I got to,” he said.