Prince William & Kate Middleton Send 40th Birthday Love To Meghan Markle Amidst Tension

Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock
This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex shows the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle at their wedding on 19 May 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service on 09 Mar 2020.
Despite the royal family drama between Prince Harry and Prince William, the latter and his wife, Kate Middleton, posted a birthday tribute to Meghan Markle on Twitter.

Meghan Markle turned 40 years old on Aug. 4, and she was showered with love on social media. Even Kate Middleton and Prince William popped onto Twitter to send Meghan a message. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a stunning photo of Meghan on the social media site, along with the caption, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” They also included a birthday cake emoji to complete the tribute.

This show of support and love comes amidst several months of drama between Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, and the rest of his family. Harry and Meghan made the difficult decision to step away from royal life at the beginning of 2020. They briefly moved to Canada, and then the United States, with their son, Archie. The tension really escalated, though, when the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview in March 2021.

kate middleton meghan markle
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon in 2019. (Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock)

Britain's Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, during the G7 summit on 11 Jun 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive at a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, during the G7 summit on 11 Jun 2021.

During the interview, Meghan and Harry detailed their life in the royal family, and how it took a severe toll on Meghan’s mental health. Meghan called out the royal family, claiming they did not offer her any assistance after she confessed to having suicidal thoughts. Meanwhile, Harry confirmed that his relationship with William, as well as the pair’s father, Prince Charles, had been tense since he and Meghan made the decision to leave the U.K.

Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry reunite at unveiling of statue for their mother in July 2021. (Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Since coming to North America, Meghan has not reunited with Kate, William, Prince Charles or Queen Elizabeth II. The coronavirus kept Harry and Meghan from traveling in 2020, and the former actress was pregnant with her second child when Harry made a solo trip overseas for Prince Philip’s funeral in April. Harry also returned for the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, in July, but Meghan stayed back in Los Angeles with Archie and the couple’s newborn daughter, Lilibet.

During his two trips back home, Harry spent time with William and other family members. However, he has not publicly revealed where his ever day relationship with his father and brother stand in the months since the Oprah interview aired.