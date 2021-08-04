Christopher Meloni, 60, Lounges Shirtless In A Speedo As He Reveals How Pleased He Is To Be A ‘Zaddy’ Now

Christopher Meloni stripped down in the new issue of ‘Men’s Health,’ where he humbly accepted his title as a ‘zaddy’ from the internet fandom.

Christopher Meloni, 60, is more than appreciative that he’s been deemed a “Zaddy” by the internet. The Law & Order: Organized Crime star showed off his hot bod, butt and all, on the cover of Men’s Health magazine’s September 2021 issue. (See those steamy photos HERE). In his wide-ranging interview with the publication, Christopher joked that “his ass” specifically was having a major cultural moment — and then admitted that being considered a “zaddy” by his online fans is “cool as s**t.”

“The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it,” Christopher said. “A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60,’ ” he added. And while Christopher is proud that he’s become an internet-appointed “zaddy,” the actor admitted he initially wasn’t familiar with the term. “I just thought it was a cutie thing,” he joked to Men’s Health, before later adding, “How much am I allowed to enjoy this?”

Also in the interview, Christopher said that he’s developed an entire new outlook on life, related specifically his career, at 60 years old. “There are bigger things, more important things. I know how important this is to me, but I have a clearer vision of life,” he explained. “I know a little more about love. I know a little more about real pain. I know about joy. I know better management skills. As you go through life, you get a clearer understanding of things, of your holes and of your gifts.”

Christopher has become a heartthrob to internet fans as of late. In fact, a photo of the star wearing tight navy pants while shooting his new NBC spinoff series went viral on social media back in April. The wardrobe was apart of Christopher’s attire as character Detective Elliot Stabler, and fans gushed over his behind all over Twitter. But the continuous compliments rolling in from others over the years hasn’t made Christopher immune to his share of self-confidence struggles.

“When my career started to happen, I could feel it,” he told Men’s Health of his struggles with anxiety. “But I didn’t want to trust it, because I had struggled for so long—or at least it felt like I’d struggled for so long—and I didn’t want it to go away. I don’t know how many people get this opportunity to dream a dream and have it come to fruition.” Now all these years later, Christopher has found ways to control his anxious feelings. “When something weird and out of the norm happens, I don’t panic,” he told the publication. “I always sit with it and go, ‘All right, let’s experience what’s happening, because getting tenser is not going to help the situation.’ ”