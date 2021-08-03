Exclusive Video

‘RHONY’ Preview: Luann de Lesseps Reveals Why She & Garth Wakeford Really Split — Watch

BRAVO
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga looks amazing in a bright blue bikini as she hots the beach with husband Joe Gorga and family in Miami. 17 Feb 2021 Pictured: Melissa Gorga; Joe Gorga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733933_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Real Housewives of Orange County are seen at the pool in Miami Beach. Superfit Tamra Judge was joined by fellow cast mates Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter for some fun in the sun on Wednesday. The trio were filming scenes for the upcoming season of their hit Bravo reality show and joined by an unknown pal in a yellow dress. Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson (not pictured) were also with the party. Pictured: Tamra Judge Ref: SPL5085143 010519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen soaks up the sun in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531520 010717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Aug. 3 episode of ‘RHONY’, Luann finally reveals what caused the end of her short-lived romance with Garth.

Luann de Lesseps is going to get very candid during the Aug. 3 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. In this sneak peek clip, she reveals why she and Garth Wakeford split, when Eboni K. Williams shares the news about her own recent breakup.

It all starts when Luann goes to give Eboni a hug after saying she’s “really sorry” about her breakup — a breakup she just found out about. Eboni thanks Luann for her condolences and says it was an “in and out” relationship. She also says she’s going to “take a break from dating”, to which Luann agrees and says she’s going to do the same after he unexpected split with Garth.

Eboni seems shocked by Luann’s news, and asks what happened. Luann says, “We were spotted in Sag Harbor and a photographer took pictures of us, and it kind of went everywhere.” She doesn’t say it, but it seems a bit obvious that Garth didn’t like the attention he got from dating Luann.

She continues, “I want a guy that’s proud to walk down the street with me, and a Page Six article is not going to throw him off.”

Related Gallery

'RHONY' Season 13 -- Photos

(BRAVO)

Ramona Singer then chimes in and says men are often “intimidated” by their star power, and that’s why they can’t have any successful relationships. Luann says she “can’t blame” Garth for feeling the way he does, but the split “still hurts”. She says, “he’s a sweet guy and I liked him” before her co-stars console her with a big group hug.

Bravo released info on this week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, titled “Ho Ho Holidays”, and said, “The morning after Ramona and Sonja’s birthday bash, Luann and Ramona learn about Sonja’s late-night escapades with one of the party guests. Leah reconnects with her siblings for the first time since their grandmother’s funeral, and Eboni and her potential sister, Ashley, receive their DNA results. Later on, the ladies get glammed up for Luann’s music video shoot, where the truth about Sonja’s birthday hookup is revealed.”

Want more? New episodes of RHONY air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.