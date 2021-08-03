‘RHONY’ Preview: Luann de Lesseps Reveals Why She & Garth Wakeford Really Split — Watch

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Aug. 3 episode of ‘RHONY’, Luann finally reveals what caused the end of her short-lived romance with Garth.

Luann de Lesseps is going to get very candid during the Aug. 3 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City. In this sneak peek clip, she reveals why she and Garth Wakeford split, when Eboni K. Williams shares the news about her own recent breakup.

It all starts when Luann goes to give Eboni a hug after saying she’s “really sorry” about her breakup — a breakup she just found out about. Eboni thanks Luann for her condolences and says it was an “in and out” relationship. She also says she’s going to “take a break from dating”, to which Luann agrees and says she’s going to do the same after he unexpected split with Garth.

Eboni seems shocked by Luann’s news, and asks what happened. Luann says, “We were spotted in Sag Harbor and a photographer took pictures of us, and it kind of went everywhere.” She doesn’t say it, but it seems a bit obvious that Garth didn’t like the attention he got from dating Luann.

She continues, “I want a guy that’s proud to walk down the street with me, and a Page Six article is not going to throw him off.”

Ramona Singer then chimes in and says men are often “intimidated” by their star power, and that’s why they can’t have any successful relationships. Luann says she “can’t blame” Garth for feeling the way he does, but the split “still hurts”. She says, “he’s a sweet guy and I liked him” before her co-stars console her with a big group hug.

Bravo released info on this week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, titled “Ho Ho Holidays”, and said, “The morning after Ramona and Sonja’s birthday bash, Luann and Ramona learn about Sonja’s late-night escapades with one of the party guests. Leah reconnects with her siblings for the first time since their grandmother’s funeral, and Eboni and her potential sister, Ashley, receive their DNA results. Later on, the ladies get glammed up for Luann’s music video shoot, where the truth about Sonja’s birthday hookup is revealed.”

