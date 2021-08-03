Miley Cyrus Slays Sexy Red Bodysuit For Private Hamptons Performance — Watch

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous in a skintight red bodysuit for a private concert in the Hamptons on

Miley Cyrus, 28, never ceases to surprise us and that’s exactly what she did when she performed at a private concert for crypto billionaire, Mike Novogratz, in the Hamptons over the weekend. Miley slayed the performance in a skintight metallic red bodysuit with a scoop neckline and high-rise bottoms. The leotard hugged Miley’s toned frame perfectly while a bedazzled four-leaf clover chain belt accentuated her waist and she topped her look off with sheer black tights. Miley posted a video of her performing with the caption, “Some hoe in the Hamptons said:”

Miley has been loving red one-pieces lately and aside from this bodysuit, she just performed at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival on Thursday, July 29, when she threw on a skintight long-sleeve red sequin Gucci romper that had a thick belt around her tiny waist and super short shorts. She accessorized her look with knee-high sparkly silver bedazzled boots.

When it comes to Miley, she’s always rocking some sort of sexy ensemble and we love how bold she is on social media. Just yesterday, the singer posted a slideshow of sultry mirror selfies while wearing a cropped white ribbed tank top that was folded to cover just her chest.

Her toned abs were on full display as she styled the tank top with high-waisted sheer black tights that revealed her black G-string thong underneath. She went completely braless under the top and accessorized with chunky gold necklaces.

Aside from this look, Miley promoted her merchandise line on July 20. The singer crawled on top of her dad’s, Billy Ray Cyrus, car in nothing but a sleeveless T-shirt and heels. She rocked the hot pink shirt that read, “Miley Cyrus made me realize I am gay,” styled with a black leather silver loop belt and a pair of metallic silver Gucci slingback heels.