Fashion

Miley Cyrus Slays In Crop Top & Sheer Tights For Sexy New Mirror Selfies

Lifestyle Director

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous in a tiny crop top & sheer tights as she posted sexy new mirror selfies!

When it comes to Miley Cyrus, 28, she is constantly surprising us with her sexy looks and her latest ensemble did not disappoint. She posted a slew of sexy mirror selfies while wearing a super short white ribbed tank top that was folded to cover just her chest. Her toned abs were on full display as she styled the tank top with high-waisted sheer black tights that revealed her black G-string thong underneath. She went completely braless under the top and accessorized with chunky gold necklaces.

Miley is always rocking some sort of sexy ensemble and aside from these mirror selfies, she performed at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival on Thursday, July 29, when she threw on a skintight long-sleeve red sequin Gucci romper that had a thick belt around her tiny waist and super short shorts. She accessorized her look with knee-high sparkly silver bedazzled boots.

Aside from this look, Miley promoted her merchandise line on July 20. The singer crawled on top of her dad’s, Billy Ray Cyrus, car in nothing but a sleeveless T-shirt and heels. She rocked the hot pink shirt that read, “Miley Cyrus made me realize I am gay,” styled with a black leather silver loop belt and a pair of metallic silver Gucci slingback heels.

Miley posted a slideshow of nine different photos, picturing her crawling all over the hood of her dad’s car, showing off her long, toned legs. She captioned the photos, “IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says ‘I heart D*ck’ or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels! Speaking of Daddy’s ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new ‘Miley made me gay’ merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!”

