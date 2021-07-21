Miley Cyrus Crawls Onto Hood Of Dad’s Truck Wearing Nothing But Heels & T-Shirt – Photo

Miley Cyrus made quite the statement to promote her merch when she posed on top of her dad’s truck in just a T-shirt & heels.

When it comes to Miley Cyrus, 28, she is constantly surprising us and making a statement, and that’s exactly what she did when she promoted her merchandise line on July 20. The singer crawled on top of her dad’s, Billy Ray Cyrus, car in nothing but a sleeveless T-shirt and heels. She rocked the hot pink shirt that read, “Miley Cyrus made me realize I am gay,” styled with a black leather silver loop belt and a pair of metallic silver Gucci slingback heels.

Miley posted a slideshow of nine different photos, picturing her crawling all over the hood of her dad’s car, showing off her long, toned legs. She captioned the photos, “IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says ‘I heart D*ck’ or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels! Speaking of Daddy’s ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new ‘Miley made me gay’ merch on Shop.MileyCyrus.com!” Since posting it yesterday, it already has over two million likes and counting.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Miley is not shy when it comes to showing off her body and aside from these promo pics, Miley has been performing around the country in a slew of sexy looks. On the 4th of July, Miley performed in concert at Resorts World in Las Vegas when she rocked a very sexy and patriotic ensemble.

For the concert, she wore a black halter cowlneck crop top covered in sequin stars styled with a low-rise, super short sequin mini skirt covered in an American flag.