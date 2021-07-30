Watch

Billie Eilish Reveals Friend Justin Bieber Has Been ‘So Helpful’: ‘We Go Through The Same Stuff’

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish in concert, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK - 04 Mar 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish poses for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Billie Eilish revealed that her mentor and ‘good friend’ Justin Bieber makes her feel ‘heard’ as she navigates the daily struggles of fame.

Billie Eilish, 19, is so grateful to have Justin Bieber, 27, as a confidante. The “everything I wanted” singer opened up about their close friendship, admitting that the Canadian pop star — who also became famous as a teenager — has helped her as she navigates with fame and success at a young age. “I love him…He’s a good friend of mine. He has been so helpful for me, in terms of just, like, dealing with fame,” Bille confessed on Sirius XM’sThe Morning Mash Up with hosts Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson and Stanley T on Friday, July 30.

Notably, Billie had her major breakthrough at just 16 with the track “bad guy” in 2019, while Justin rose to fame with “Baby” at just 13 back in 2010. “He’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard and like there’s somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it’s really nice to have him,” Billie added, also teasing that he’s the “sweetest baby ever” when pressed about a potential musical collaboration. While the pair don’t have any songs together yet, Billie certainly didn’t shut the idea down!

Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber formed a close friendship after meeting at Coachella in 2019. (Shutterstock)

The love between Billie and Justin is mutual, as the Changes crooner has previously spoken out about being “protective” of the 19 year old. “Let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her,” Justin said to Zane Lowe on Apple’s Beats 1. “But yeah, just protecting the moment because people take for granted encounters,” he explained before getting emotional. “So, yeah, I just want to protect her…I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me I’m just a call away,” Justin added through tears.

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber -- PICS

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber pictured riding a motorcycle while filming his next music video in East LA. Justin was filming a video believed to be for a track on JB6 his unnamed and unreleased 6th studio album. The singer spent a few hours at a location near the LA river shooting the scene with crew. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber covers up his arm tattoos filming a music video with a Rocky Balboa vibe while his wife Hailey Bieber hangs out at base camp. Justin was spotted air boxing while jogging down the sidewalk with a film crew dressed similar to that of Rocky Balboa's character. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber is seen for the first time since two women accuse him of sexual assault. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Justin Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA683009_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

It’s so sweet to see the close bond these two developed after meeting at Coachella back in 2019! At the time, a then 16-year-old Billie was over the moon to meet her idol, whom she was a long time fan of. “Long and bright future ahead for you,” Justin wrote over an Instagram story post at the time.