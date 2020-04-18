Billie Eilish attended John Krasinski’s virtual quarantine ‘prom’ and slayed this performance alongside her big brother Finneas!

If Billie Eilish were a high school student, this would be her senior year! Despite being an internationally famous celebrity, the 18-year-old just attended her first-ever prom and it was so cute. “I’m excited!..I have never really been to prom,” she admitted to John Krasinski on Friday, April 17 at his virtual quarantine gala event. It turns out she had attempted to attend one in the past, but it wasn’t what she had in mind! “I went to one homeschool prom — which — let me tell you is not prom at all!” she also confessed.

Billie was joined by her big brother Finneas O’Connell, 22, for the milestone event and the pair added a little pizazz to their outfits for the occasion. The When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer kept her usual street style going with the black tribal batwing hoodie and cashmere tribal cargo pant from Siberia Hills’ new “Animal Kingdom” collection, which drops on May 5. The line has long been a go-to for Billie, who even collaborated with them on her own exclusive hoodies last summer! She added a glam touch with a black-and-white Fendi logo headscarf, giving us serious Audrey Hepburn vibes. For his part, Finneas looked every bit like Prom King in a floral printed baby blue blazer and matching trouser! After a hilarious lagged exchange over the dicey wifi, the brother-sister duo performed “Bad Guy” for all the teens tuning in.

Right at home on her white sofa, Billie sounded incredible as she sang her 2019 hit with Finneas right by her side. The pairs mom, actress Maggie Baird, shot the entire thing on an iPhone (cozy in her green sweatpants, may we add) making the performance a true family affair. Billie and Finneas dimmed their lights for a prom-ready red hue, adding to the party atmosphere! As always, her vocals were absolutely on point as she sang along to the beat.

“Thank you so much for doing this! It happened. These kids just got a prom!” John said at the end of their incredible performance. “You guys are the best…I adore you guys, I’ve been a big fan forever. The fact that you guys used The Office in a song blew my brain out and I don’t think I’ve fully recovered ever!” he added. It turns out there was mutual love all around! “You know how big of a fan I am of you! Everybody knows! Thank you for being you, John,” Billie sweetly gushed back.