Billie Eilish, 17, Slays With Debut ‘SNL’ Performance of ‘Bad Guy’ Inspired By Iconic Lionel Richie Video

Billie Eilish quite literally turned the stage upside down in her first-ever performance on the legendary ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage!

Billie Eilish made her first appearance as Saturday Night Live and, after that epic performance, it certainly won’t be her last! The 17-year-old performed her smash hit “bad guy” in a debut that had her defying gravity on live television! The performance appeared to take a cue from music legend Lionel Richie‘s iconic video for “Dancing on the Ceiling,” which shows Lionel dancing on walls and — well — literally on the ceiling. Billie was rocking the same moves in a rotating set on the SNL stage, which had her jumping and dancing around on whatever wall she pleased.

The punky pop princess and her band rocked matching ’90s-inspired graffiti outfits for her debut, covered in her name and song titles. Her neon-green hair was pulled back into a cute double bun hair style, as she let loose to the club-ready tune. Billie appeared to be rocking a black foot brace with her outfit, likely due to her injury in July. The singer took a tumble down a set of stairs at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, and, in true millennial fashion, documented the entire situation on social media.

The alt-pop singer was already buzz-worthy when she killed a live performance at Coachella in March, and left the festival with a whole new army of fans. Shortly after, Billie’s debut 14-track album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topped Billboard’s album chart and was certified double-platinum. Her single “bad guy” also shot right to the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and got the ultimate remix treatment when her idol Justin Bieber jumped on the track! The Los Angeles native has since proved she’s no one-hit wonder, becoming a global pop-phenomenon with over a billion streams to her name.

Hot off her whirlwind success, the teen is hitting the road for her 22-date Where Do We Go? North American tour, which kicks off March 9 in Miami, Florida. The tour will also make stops in New York City and her hometown of Los Angeles before concluding in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 11. She’s also announced she’ll be taking the tour international next summer, including a stop at London’s iconic O2 Arena. Billie fans, set your alarms: tickets for the highly anticipated show are going on sale October 3.

Billie’s SNL appearance comes only weeks after she got real and raw about her struggles with self-harm and depression in a revealing interview with Rolling Stone. She was in a low place after suffering from a dance injury, which, she says, is where the depression started. “It sent me down a hole. I went through a whole self-harming phase — we don’t have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain,” she recalled in the new interview. She also said that “17 has been the best year of my life” — and based on all her milestones this year, including performing on SNL — it certainly seems like it!